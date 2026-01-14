NC State Targeting Mountain West Portal Lineman

Although the 2026 college football transfer portal is winding down, there’s still expected to be some movement over the next few days, as players across the country continue to look for new homes and coaching staffs continue to add talent to their rosters ahead of next season.

NC State head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have done a solid job in the portal so far, securing commitments from 11 transfers. However, they are still pursuing a few more prospects, including a former Colorado State defensive lineman.

NC State Pursuing Colorado State Transfer Defensive Lineman

While NC State has already landed several talented players through the transfer portal, Doeren and the Wolfpack have yet to add an interior defensive lineman, a position of need for the program given the departures of Brandon Cleveland, Chazz Wallace, and others.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (44) reacts to his tackle during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The good news for NC State is that several talented portal defensive linemen are still available, including Dennious Jackson, a Colorado State transfer, who recently shared on X that the Wolfpack is one of 17 programs that have contacted him.

Jackson has had a long college football journey, beginning his career at Contra Costa Community College, a JUCO in California, in 2022. He spent two seasons there, recording 30 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and two sacks during his sophomore campaign.

He was pursued by several schools as a JUCO prospect in the 2024 class but ultimately committed to Kentucky, where he spent his junior season. He saw limited playing time for the Wildcats and entered the portal at the end of the year, transferring to Colorado State.

Jackson didn’t see much playing time with the Rams in 2025 either, and at the end of the season, he entered the portal for a final time. He doesn't hold a transfer ranking from 247Sports or Rivals and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Nov 06, 2021; Laramie, WY, USA; A general view of the Colorado State Rams helmet during game against Wyoming Cowboys at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics | Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

While the Colorado State transfer has yet to prove he can compete at the FBS level, he has the size at 6’2” and 330 pounds to play in the ACC. He has plenty of room to grow as a player, and while he wouldn’t necessarily start for the Wolfpack, he could provide solid depth on the defensive line.

Jackson wouldn’t be the most exciting addition to the Wolfpack's transfer portal class. Still, if Doeren decides to pursue him, the Colorado State transfer would not only add depth to NC State’s defensive line but also fill a need the Wolfpack has yet to address in the portal.

