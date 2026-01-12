Wolfpack Secures Commitment From SEC Offensive Lineman

RALEIGH — Transfer portal season has been a whirlwind for the 136 programs in FBS football and the thousands of players looking for new homes. NC State has been very busy over the last week, adding a number of instant contributors to build up the roster for a run in the 2026 season under coach Dave Doeren.

The Wolfpack lost three starters to graduation and the transfer portal from the 2025 offensive line, making that position group a priority. After securing some help at the tackle spots, the program got a key commitment from Texas offensive lineman Daniel Cruz, according to reports from 247Sports and On3. Cruz should be an immediate impact player for offensive line coach Garett Tujague.

Since the portal opened Jan. 2, NC State has placed a premium on securing visits from offensive linemen looking for a new home. The Wolfpack didn’t want to lose the feeling of sturdiness with the line, especially with star quarterback CJ Bailey returning for a third season in Raleigh. Cruz represents the latest commitment to protecting the talented signal caller.

While Cruz didn’t get the playing time he was hoping for during two seasons at Texas, he should offer NC State the versatility it is looking for on the offensive line. The former ESPN 300 recruit could play either of the guard spots or center for the Wolfpack, offering them flexibility with Spike Sowells Jr. already in place as a key interior lineman.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Daniel Cruz (51) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cruz appeared in just two games in 2025, playing 11 offensive snaps in the Longhorns' win over Sam Houston and three more in the victory against Arkansas. In just four pass blocking opportunities, Cruz was solid, posting a Pro Football Focus grade of 76.0 in those reps. He also got some work on special teams throughout the season.

NC State lost starting center Jalen Grant and starting left guard Anthony Carter Jr. to graduation, as those two exhausted their eligibility in the 2025 season. That left the Wolfpack with two open interior offensive line spots alongside Sowells, who was recruited as a center, but played guard in his true freshman season after earning playing time.

Cruz became the second addition to the offensive line out of the transfer portal, joining All-Conference offensive tackle Jimarion McCrimon from East Carolina. Now, the Pack has four out of five starting spots on the offensive line filled between Sowells, McCrimon, returning tackle Teague Andersen and presumably, Cruz.

