Anderson Discusses Pitt Matchup and Bye Week
RALEIGH — NC State is back after its open date. The Wolfpack played seven straight games before the bye, but now turns its attention toward the 5-2 Pitt Panthers, a program in the midst of an impressive three-game win streak.
The Pack will get standout sophomore wideout Terrell Anderson back for Saturday's key matchup. Anderson left the Notre Dame loss with an injury after scoring the only touchdown for NC State in the game.
The sophomore receiver spoke to members of the media Tuesday about his recovery process, as well as his new role as a punter returner for Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack.
Watch Anderson's Press Conference here
Partial Transcript for Anderson
On his own health after leaving the Notre Dame game with an injury and practicing
- "I'm good. I'm healing. I've been in the treatment room... I'm getting better, healing."
- "I'm going through everything. There wasn't nothing out there that I didn't do today, so I'm good."
On becoming the team's punt returner
- "Now, it's kind of changed because I've been working... I've been a kick returner and a punt returner here for like two years straight. I've been fielding punts and kicks since I came here. I've just never gotten the chance to go out there and play as a returner."
- "I'm comfortable with doing it. It's something I've been doing my whole life. Once I get out there, I don't really think too hard on it."
On his prolific past as a punt and kick returner in high school
- "How good was I? I don't know, ask Google how good I was. Kick returns in high school, I probably returned seven or eight and punt returns, I probably returned three or four. In high school, it was different because on punt returns I could let the ball hit the ground, roll and scoop it... Now I have to field every one."
On how he spent the bye week
- "I was really focusing on just getting my body back together. My shoulder. Doing a lot of rehab and just learning. Watching film. Getting new installs. But just focused on getting my body together first."
On what he expects from Pitt
- "They got a regular defense... They play... zone. I don't think they trust their DBs like that, so they be far back. I think there's going to be a lot of open zones for us to catch the ball and make plays in."
