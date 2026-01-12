Wolfpack Throttles SMU in Bounceback Home Win

RALEIGH — NC State women’s basketball dropped its first league game of the season earlier in the week, falling on the road to Clemson. The Wolfpack returned to its den at Reynolds Coliseum and welcomed a struggling SMU Mustangs side on Sunday, thoroughly dismantling the visiting team in a 91-54 rout.

Wes Moore’s team shot out to a significant lead in the first quarter and rode that cushion to the finish line. After missing the team’s loss to Clemson, sophomore guard Zamareya Jones returned to action, coming off the bench for the Wolfpack in the victory. Jones was one of several key contributors in the dominant win.

Trygger takes advantage

SMU did not have a player on its roster taller than 6-foot-2, giving NC State sophomore forward Tilda Trygger a distinct size advantage. With a four-inch difference in most matchups, Trygger was able to establish a presence in the paint on both ends. She deterred any Mustang drivers entirely in the first half, although SMU still ended up with 12 points in the paint in that half.

The more impressive aspect of Trygger’s performance was on the other end. She took what the defense gave her, operating with ease during her post touches. SMU sagged off on a pair of plays in the first half, leaving the capable Trygger wide open from beyond the 3-point line, where she buried two triples in the opening 20 minutes. She went to the locker room at half shooting 4-for-4 and hauled in five rebounds before the buzzer.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Tilda Trygger (18) looks to the basket against the Southern California Trojans during the second quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

The Swedish forward finished the game with 13 points, 10 rebounds, a block and a steal. It continued a very solid stretch for her since returning from an illness that ripped across the roster. If her 3-point shooting continues to be steady and she remains a large factor on the offensive end, the ceiling for the Wolfpack’s season is raised significantly.

The dominant quarters continue

NC State is making a habit of stifling opposing offenses in multiple quarters every game. Against the Mustangs, the defense was on point early, preventing SMU from getting into any flow or rhythm on the offensive end. The Wolfpack forced seven turnovers in the first half and 14 in the game, taking advantage of those giveaways to the tune of 19 points off turnovers.

The Pack held SMU to just nine points in the first quarter and 11 points in the third. The Mustangs needed a buzzer-beater transition layup and a late foul in the third quarter to get over the 10-point hump; otherwise, NC State’s continual habit of holding teams under 10 in multiple quarters of each game would’ve continued in the win over SMU.

Jones got things going in the third, looking the most comfortable in that period. She scored 11 of her 15 points in those 10 minutes, helping the Wolfpack rip off a 23-2 run and balloon lead to as much as 37 points. Jones’ explosion off the bench allowed Moore to experiment with some different lineups in the fourth quarter, which continued to apply pressure and take out some of the frustration from the Clemson loss.

Samuels regains her form

After posting a season-high 13 points in the win over Cal, junior guard Qadence Samuels struggled in the Clemson loss. She made just two of her 10 attempts from the field and her issues shooting the ball hurt the Pack down the stretch in the fourth quarter of that game. There were no such issues against a much weaker SMU squad, as Samuels regained some of the confidence she showed in the Cal win.

The UConn transfer scored 16 points, often taking advantage of offensive rebounds and second-chance opportunities in the first half. Her effort on the defensive end stood out as well, as she brought the energy Moore asked of her when he decided to place her back in the starting lineup earlier in the month.

Final word

Five different members of the Wolfpack scored in double figures, a sign of the depth improving when Jones is healthy and available rather than sidelined with a bad ankle. NC State won a game it absolutely needed to Sunday, continuing to churn through the weaker opponents in ACC play.

While the sting of the Clemson loss might remain, Wes Moore’s team still has plenty of opportunities to make up ground in the conference schedule. The Pack will hit the road, although it won’t go very far, once again with a Thursday matchup against Wake Forest. That will set up a monster showdown with No. 10 Louisville a week from Sunday.

