Pack Pros: Top PFF Performers For NC State Alumni

Reviewing how Wolfpack Alumni performed in NFL week 3

Daniel Rios

NC State linebacker Germaine Pratt (3) brings down Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) during the 4th quarter Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Clemson's Memorial Stadium. Clemson Nc State Football
NC State linebacker Germaine Pratt (3) brings down Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) during the 4th quarter Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Clemson's Memorial Stadium. Clemson Nc State Football / BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Another weekend of NFL action is behind us, meaning there are a handful of Pack Pros across the country ready to compete and prove their worth to the organizations they represent. Here’s a recap of how former NC State players did in the NFL this past weekend.

Jakobi Meyers - Las Vegas Raiders

Jakobi Meyer
Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) walk off the field after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t enjoy their Sunday against the Washington Commanders, losing 41-24. The offense of the Raiders struggled to get anything going until garbage time in the second half. Meyers was second in the team in terms of receiving yardage, catching three passes for 63 yards.

Pro Football Focus gave him a 66.5 offensive grade, and he had an average depth of target of 16.5.

Germaine Pratt - Las Vegas Raiders

Germaine Prat
Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) drops a pass as Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) defends during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie -Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Pratt had four total tackles in the loss against the Commanders. PFF gave him a 33.2 defensive grade, as the Raiders' defense as a whole allowed Washington to run all over them, giving up 201 total yards.

Payton Wilson - Pittsburgh Steelers

Payton Wilson
Jul 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) and running back Jaylen Warren (30) participate in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Wilson improved to a perfect 4-0 against former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye this past Sunday, with the Steelers beating the New England Patriots 21-14. Wilson totaled seven tackles, five being solo and recovered a fumble in the end zone to prevent New England from scoring points in the red zone.  

Drake Thomas - Seattle Seahawks

Drake Thoma
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Thomas earned a new career high in Seattle’s throttling of the New Orleans Saints, totalling five tackles in the 44-13 victory. Thomas earned a 46 overall defensive grade according to PFF.

Ikem Ekwonu - Carolina Panthers

Ikem Ekwon
Oct 13, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) is introduced before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After the 27-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Ekwonu and the Panthers rebounded with a 30-0 win over their division rival, the Atlanta Falcons. Ekwonu totaled 58 snaps against the Falcons and allowed two pressures with one quarterback hit and a hurry. PFF graded him a team-high 80.8 run grade against the Falcons.

Anthony Belton - Green Bay Packers

Anthony Belto
Aug 9, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Sean Clifford (16) reacts to a touchdown with offensive tackle Anthony Belton (71) during the second half against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images / Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Belton was once again thrust onto the field against the Cleveland Browns as starting right tackle Zach Tom left due to an oblique injury. Tom only played one snap in Cleveland, leading to Belton to total 35 snaps, giving up three total pressures with three quarterback hurries.

PFF gave Belton a 41.6 offensive grade in the Packers' 13-10 loss against the Browns.

