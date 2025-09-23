Pack Pros: Top PFF Performers For NC State Alumni
Another weekend of NFL action is behind us, meaning there are a handful of Pack Pros across the country ready to compete and prove their worth to the organizations they represent. Here’s a recap of how former NC State players did in the NFL this past weekend.
Jakobi Meyers - Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t enjoy their Sunday against the Washington Commanders, losing 41-24. The offense of the Raiders struggled to get anything going until garbage time in the second half. Meyers was second in the team in terms of receiving yardage, catching three passes for 63 yards.
Pro Football Focus gave him a 66.5 offensive grade, and he had an average depth of target of 16.5.
Germaine Pratt - Las Vegas Raiders
Pratt had four total tackles in the loss against the Commanders. PFF gave him a 33.2 defensive grade, as the Raiders' defense as a whole allowed Washington to run all over them, giving up 201 total yards.
Payton Wilson - Pittsburgh Steelers
Wilson improved to a perfect 4-0 against former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye this past Sunday, with the Steelers beating the New England Patriots 21-14. Wilson totaled seven tackles, five being solo and recovered a fumble in the end zone to prevent New England from scoring points in the red zone.
Drake Thomas - Seattle Seahawks
Thomas earned a new career high in Seattle’s throttling of the New Orleans Saints, totalling five tackles in the 44-13 victory. Thomas earned a 46 overall defensive grade according to PFF.
Ikem Ekwonu - Carolina Panthers
After the 27-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Ekwonu and the Panthers rebounded with a 30-0 win over their division rival, the Atlanta Falcons. Ekwonu totaled 58 snaps against the Falcons and allowed two pressures with one quarterback hit and a hurry. PFF graded him a team-high 80.8 run grade against the Falcons.
Anthony Belton - Green Bay Packers
Belton was once again thrust onto the field against the Cleveland Browns as starting right tackle Zach Tom left due to an oblique injury. Tom only played one snap in Cleveland, leading to Belton to total 35 snaps, giving up three total pressures with three quarterback hurries.
PFF gave Belton a 41.6 offensive grade in the Packers' 13-10 loss against the Browns.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.