Recent Wolfpack Transfer "Pumped" for First Rivalry Game
One main objective for the North Carolina State Wolfpack this season is on the defensive side of the ball, as they look to sack the quarterback more often. In order to do this, they landed the services of graduate edge rusher Tra Thomas from Temple earlier this year.
Thomas transitioned from linebacker to the defensive line throughout his Owls career. In 2024, he totaled 28 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, two sacks and one interception. Thomas accumulated eight sacks throughout his collegiate tenure thus far, hoping to add more now that he's part of the Wolfpack.
Luckily for Thomas, familiarity is already at NC State. Darin Eliot is the Wolfpack's defensive coordinator, but served in the same role at Temple in 2022 when Thomas was also there. The overlap is tremendous for Thomas's growth in the system and one that could lead to more sacks as a unit in 2025.
With their first game just over three weeks away, Thomas is pumped to get revenge against East Carolina.
Tra Thomas thinks about East Carolina matchup 'every day'
Last season, Thomas and Temple played East Carolina and lost. He feels like they should've won that game and can't hide his excitement to play them right out of the gate in Week 1 this year.
"I'm pumped up. I'm very pumped up, I can't wait. I think about this every day because I played East Carolina at Temple. They beat us, I don't believe they should have beat us. It is some things that we messed up on as a team. But I'm ready to dominate and destroy anything in front of you, so let's do it."
With Thomas's right approach to the season, he's hoping that'll rub off on the rest of the defense. He believes they have a ton of talent on the defensive side of the ball: "We got a lot of talent and a lot of weapons. I feel like it's from the ones to the twos to the threes; there's no drop-offs.
Everybody, if the ones come out, the twos come in, it feels the same. So I feel like the talent is great. Everybody around us is working hard, trying to get better, trying to work on their technique and everything. So I feel like the talent is great."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI to keep up on the Wolfpack's defense.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.