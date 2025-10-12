Ven-Allen Lubin Shares Thoughts on Upcoming Season at ACC Tipoff
RALEIGH — One of the major cogs in Will Wade's 2025-26 NC State basketball machine is transfer forward Ven-Allen Lubin. After spending a season down the road in Chapel Hill with North Carolina, Lubin opted to join Wade's new project in Raleigh.
His teammate, Darrion Williams, discussed his own hatred of the rival Tar Heels and how Lubin's experience there played a role in his negative feelings toward Hubert Davis' program. But Lubin played it cool throughout the ACC Tipoff event in regards to his former school.
The veteran forward spent time on the main stage and discussed things with the media in a smaller setting throughout the event Wednesday. Find out what Lubin had to say right here:
Lubin's Quotes
On his experience in the ACC helping him be a leader for the Wolfpack
- "Yeah, it just kind of helps me know what it expect from the opponents and just knowing how challenging and competitive this conference is."
- "So just with me, just having the knowledge and experience to be able to pour into the guys and be just a resource to help them be well-prepared on what's to come. It's something I really want to value and really want to help out the team to always be prepared and win."
On his journey throughout college and being at his fourth school
- "I think the benefits are just learning a lot by myself, just being able to adapt to different circumstances, and also in my faith. Just to know that everything happens for a reason, and also just keep a solid mind and just see the bigger picture, stay focused, and not to lose sight and not to be distracted by any of the situations that happened."
- "Also, showed how resilient I was to it, also had to help with my faith and my support system and also with the coaches around me to be able to keep me steady, keep me humble, keep me grounded and just to be the player and the young man that I am today."
On what makes Will Wade unique as a head coach
- "I appreciate how authentic and transparent he is. He's the type of coach that will say what you want to hear, just throw some things out that make things sound good, and then once things come real, then it's like completely opposite, and you're thrown out of blindness. So I just think that he's just being really straight up with you, in front, and that's something I really admire."
