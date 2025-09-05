Top 3 Key Wolfpack Offensive Players Against Virginia
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Wolfpack offense showed some exciting developments in the season-opening win over East Carolina last Thursday. Led by sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey, NC State scored 24 points after a disappointing second half, but pushed the ball down the field more than it did a season ago.
Bailey will continue to be the focal point throughout his second year, but the Wolfpack will need other contributors if it wants to score 31 points per game, as head coach Dave Doeren said.
These three players will need to show up against a Virginia defense that is improved, but showed some vulnerabilities in the Cavaliers' Week 1 win over Coastal Carolina.
Wide Receiver Noah Rogers
The Ohio State transfer walked onto the field against ECU with expectations of being the team's breakout wide receiver target in 2025. Rogers walked off the field early in the second half after taking a hard hit and did not return.
He caught two passes for 19 yards and nearly caught a touchdown pass, but could not come away with the ball. Doeren said Rogers returned to practice early in the week and is back at full strength ahead of the Virginia matchup.
With Virginia's defense likely to key on freshman wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann and senior Wesley Grimes, Rogers could find himself with more space to operate.
Running Back Duke Scott
The redshirt freshman didn't get the touches he hoped for in the opener. He also never got a chance to run back a kick in special teams situations against ECU.
Nonetheless, starting running back Hollywood Smothers touched the ball 26 times. That incredibly high number is fairly unsustainable for a full season, so the Wolfpack will need to lean on Scott as a change-of-pace option.
Expect offensive coordinator Kurt Roper to utilize both running backs more to establish a more consistent rushing attack in Week 2.
Tight End Justin Joly
Getting the star player involved needs to be a major point of emphasis for the Wolfpack in Week 2. Joly caught five passes for 27 yards, but never had much route depth or a chance to get out in space.
The tight end worked to improve as a run blocker throughout the offseason, but with such strong pass-catching abilities, he remains one of Bailey's most important weapons.
Virginia's secondary has some size which might affect the receivers negatively, so Joly could be a target with some promise.
