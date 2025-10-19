Critical Takeaways From NC State's Exhibition Win Over High Point
RALEIGH — For the first time, Division-I programs around the country are allowed to play exhibition games against fellow D-I opponents. NC State women's basketball opened up the preseason with a matchup against High Point Saturday night, escaping a scare from the Panthers 77-69.
The young Wolfpack squad lost several core contributors from last season's Sweet 16 team, forcing head coach Wes Moore to rely on many young players and transfers to fill those voids. The team showed it's a long way from being where Moore wants and knows it needs to be if NC State is to compete for an ACC and national championship. Even so, there were some bright spots in the win.
Trygger Proves To Be a Force
After spending an extended period of the summer playing with her home national team, Swedish forward Tilda Trygger returned to a Wolfpack team needing her to play a massive role. Trygger had a significant size advantage over the smaller High Point squad and took advantage throughout the night. She tallied a double-double in less than three quarters and ultimately finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Trygger's paint defense left a little to be desired, as she didn't block a single shot despite the size advantage. The Swedish forward took note during the game.
"Everything starts with defense. We've got to contain one-on-one. They hit a lot of shots, but it's our fault they got those good shots," she said.
A New Addition Shines Bright
Any time a team has a chance to add a player coming off a national championship win, it's a chance that the program must take. Moore did just that, bringing in UConn transfer Qadence Samuels as another option at guard. Despite not playing much with the Huskies, Samuels learned what it takes to win and play at a high level.
She rewarded her new coach with an impressive debut, particularly from beyond the arc. Samuels scored 14 points, nine of which came in the first half, and made three 3-point shots on five attempts. She hauled in eight rebounds, tied for second on the team with Vanderbilt transfer Khamil Pierre.
The former Commodore looked to be a solid addition in her Wolfpack debut. Pierre finished with eight points and eight rebounds. She showcased some impressive speed in transition, although she struggled with turnovers at times.
The Wolfpack will need Pierre to be a solid scoring option moving forward, as she's one of the few players on the roster with significant experience already.
Rough Night For a Veteran
A little over a week after being named to the preseason All-ACC team, junior guard Zoe Brooks had a rough outing against High Point. She made only one of her nine field goal attempts and scored just five points courtesy of free throws.
Brooks' struggles weren't a cause for concern for Moore, as he hoped she would take a big step after taking over as one of the leaders of the team.
"You have nights like that. Everybody does. Even great players. I hope she takes it personally and has a great week of practice," Moore said. "Let's face it, she's kind of got a bullseye now."
Final Takeaways
While there were some concerns defensively, as two members of the High Point squad combined for eight 3-pointers, the game will likely help the Wolfpack in the long run. Moore added after the game that he wanted the young group to experience playing under the lights and in front of a crowd, two things it both learned how to do Saturday night.
Leadership could take time for this team to build and given the onslaught of a non-conference schedule awaiting the Wolfpack, things might not look perfect in the beginning of the season. However, there are still loads of talent on the roster, between Trygger, Brooks, Pierre and Samuels.
The exhibitions offer an opportunity to learn strengths and weaknesses. The Wolfpack's third quarter was by far its best, combining suffocating defense with solid transition play and powerful post presence by Trygger.
NC State will have another opportunity to gain experience without it going in the record books in a week, as the Wolfpack will take on No. 10 Maryland in Greensboro, North Carolina.
