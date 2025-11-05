What Wes Moore Said After NC State Beat No. 8 Tennessee
GREENSBORO — After expressing concerns about his team entering the regular season, Wes Moore was proven wrong by his players in what he called a gutsy win over No. 8 Tennessee in the season opener.
The No. 9 Wolfpack outlasted the Lady Volunteers in a back-and-forth affair, ultimately winning 80-77. Moore got massive performances from four of his key starters, including Vanderbilt transfer Khamil Pierre.
The veteran coach shared his feelings about the performance to the media immediately after the game, praising the work of Pierre and the other members of the Pack who secured the win.
What Moore Had to Say
From Moore's opening statement after the win
- "Just really proud of our team. That's a tough scheme, or whatever you want to call it, to play against, pressing the entire game and then subbing every two minutes."
- "And you know, our players obviously are not used to subbing every two minutes, and we didn't sub every two minutes, but I thought they showed a lot of guts out there, because I know they had to be tired at times and had to overcome that."
- "I thought (Zam Jones) here probably didn't play her best basketball in the first three quarters. Shows a lot of inner confidence when you can step up in the fourth quarter and hit a big three, a couple of big free throws."
- "Khamil (Pierre)... Exactly what we were hoping to get. Somebody that can go out and get a double-double, rebound, score the ball, made some tough shots, got some big boards... Just really proud. It's a great way to start the season. When you first scheduled games like this, you think what was I thinking? But when you are able to survive it and get a dub, it feels pretty good."
On the performances of post players Tilda Trygger and Khamil Pierre
- "I probably should've got them more touches. I've been saying all along we want the high percentage. And Tilda, in practice, has been shooting like 70% from the field. And you know, today, eight-for-13. Khamil, nine-for-19. Again, you've got to go where the percentages are."
- "So we've got to get them more touches, probably. But I do. I love our balance. And you know, I think today we didn't go as deep on our bench because of the press and the matchups. "
On whether he'll see improved toughness from his team when he watches the film
- "I'll see quite a bit. Again, part of its physical, part of its mental when you're playing against that press for 40 minutes... Zoe (Brooks) played 39 of them, for instance, and several others played high minutes. It's real easy to when you make a mistake and turn it over, to let it snowball."
- "I thought we did a pretty good job of not letting that happen too much. I think they made one really good run in the first half, but we were able to, obviously, recover from it, but that, and then the toughness on the boards, I think we could be better."
