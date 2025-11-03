Wes Moore Previews NC State Women’s Basketball Opener vs. Tennessee
RALEIGH — NC State women's basketball has hopes and dreams of a return to the Final Four after reaching that point of the NCAA Tournament in 2024. The team bowed out in the Sweet 16 in 2025 and now head coach Wes Moore will lead a young group through a daunting non-conference schedule.
Moore's mission begins with a ranked matchup, as the No. 9 Wolfpack is set to take on No. 8 Tennessee in Greensboro on Tuesday.
The veteran head coach spoke Friday about his team's progress in two exhibition games, as well as his hopes for the upcoming season for NC State.
Moore's Notable Quotes
On his overall assessment of the Wolfpack's progress after two exhibition games
- "I'd say we've still got a long ways to go. We lost three seniors, obviously, all of them playing professionally. We have no seniors on this team, so I'm wondering who made the schedule to jump into the fire like we are.
- "Again, we're making strides, but we've got to continue to get better and hopefully grow up in a hurry."
On the difficult non-conference schedule and how it will help long-term
- "I think there are a lot of reasons for doing it. Let's go ahead and find out where our blemishes are and what we need to clean up and improve on. Also, you're going to be playing that caliber of opponent in the ACC, obviously and then once you get into the postseason. I think you have to play some high-level teams to prepare you for that."
- "And then, quite honestly, opportunities for exposure for your program. Anytime you can be on the ESPN networks, I think it's beneficial. And like I said, put your players on that stage and hopefully they learn not to be faced by it. So I see a lot of positives. The negative is you can't get a haymaker to the jaw. But again, it'll hopefully make us better."
On Tilda Trygger's development during the preseason
- "I think Tilda has gotten a little stronger inside. And this summer she had an opportunity to play for the Swedish national team. She had always played for like the under-20, whatever. But this summer, she made the national team."
- "And I think just practicing every day, playing competition at that level. I mean, those are the teams that qualify for the Olympics and things like that. So she faced good competition all summer. And obviously, that was a point of emphasis."
