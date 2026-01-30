Wolfpack Women's Basketball Has Offensive Explosion in Boston

NC State women's basketball hit the road for the second-straight game and walked out with a win, beating Boston College 106-84 on Thursday in Chestnut Hill. It was an offensive explosion of sorts for the Wolfpack, as the 106 points marked the second-time in the 2025-26 season that Wes Moore's squad passed the century mark in scoring.

It was a balanced offensive performance for the Pack, with four different players scoring 18 or more points in the win. While it wasn't the best defensive performance for NC State, the onslaught offensively, which included a pair of 30-point quarters, propelled the Wolfpack to its eighth conference victory of the season.

Front-court dominance

TT FOR 3 🔥



Tilda leads us with 16!! pic.twitter.com/PZVM37oK5E — NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 29, 2026

Already playing some of the best basketball of her young career, sophomore forward Tilda Trygger brought things to another gear against the Eagles. The Swedish forward scored a career-high 23 points in the win, shooting 9-for-13 overall and 2-3 from beyond the 3-point arc. Trygger held a distinct size advantage in the game and took advantage. She added six rebounds as well.

Her stat-sheet stuffing front-court partner Khamil Pierre continued to do just that with yet another double-double. Pierre scored 19 points and hauled in 12 rebounds, including four on the offensive end. She and Trygger contributed an enormous chunk of the Wolfpack's 56 points in the paint, 30 more than Boston College.

Brooks keeps rolling

After winning ACC and National Player of the Week awards for her 37-point performance against Virginia, junior guard Zoe Brooks wasted no time keeping things rolling against Boston College. She was on the attack right away, scoring a quick eight points in the first quarter. She rode that momentum to a 27-point outing and added seven assists for the Wolfpack.

Since the start of the conference schedule, Brooks is averaging 18.3 points per game, helping the Wolfpack to its 8-2 start in the league slate. Her continual aggression as a scorer is helping NC State's offense round into form. She added a steal and a block against the Eagles, utilizing her crafty defensive instincts in an otherwise disappointing defensive performance for her team.

Both teams rip the chords

Boston College buried a program-record 16 threes in the loss, helping their 84-point effort. 11 of those makes came in the first half, as Erin Houpt buried three of her four 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes. Things cooled off for Boston College in the second half, while NC State was just getting started offensively.

The Wolfpack shot a season-high 61% from the field. In games where the team shoots over 50% from the field, it has yet to lose in the 2025-26 season. While that is not a reliable trend, the Wolfpack has a tendency to punish inferior defensive competition by bludgeoning them in the paint, as it did to the Eagles on Tuesday.

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE