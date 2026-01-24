Wolfpack Women's Basketball Switches Game Date

RALEIGH — Snow and ice storms across the United States are affecting the schedules of many college programs over the next three days, as travel and safety issues could be abundant on the East Coast through to the Midwest. NC State is one of the programs forced into switching around its schedules for travel, with the women's basketball team now playing Saturday instead of Sunday.

Head coach Wes Moore and the Wolfpack left Raleigh on Friday, bound for Charlottesville, Virginia, to take on the Virginia Cavaliers in the Pack's only game of the week. Instead of the originally scheduled Sunday tipoff, NC State will face the 'Hoos at 3 P.M. EST on Saturday. The change shouldn't greatly change the team's preparations, as Moore's team hasn't played since last Sunday.

Previewing NC State's bout with the Cavaliers

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Zoe Brooks (35) calls for a time out against the Southern California Trojans during the fourth quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

A win on Saturday would greatly help the Wolfpack in its quest for ACC superiority. The team is off to a 6-2 start in conference play, currently tied for third in the standings with Syracuse and Saturday's opponent, Virginia. The Cavaliers started the season with a 14-5 overall record and matched the Pack in the first two months of the ACC schedule. They were picked seventh in the preseason media poll.

Virginia is led by junior guard Kymora Johnson, who comes into the game averaging 18 points, 6.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds. Johnson has been deadly from range, something NC State has struggled to deal with at times in the 2025-26 season. She enters shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc, good for the second-best mark on the team.

Virginia's Kymora Johnson (21) makes a play against Nebraska during the Emerald Coast Classic game at Raider Arena in Niceville, Fla., Nov. 25, 2025. (Tyler Orsburn/News Herald) | Tyler Orsburn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Luckily for the Wolfpack, star junior guard Zoe Brooks is playing some of her best basketball of the season and just had one of her best performances of the year against No. 8 Louisville. She has a history of success against the 'Hoos, having scored 14 points and dished out seven assists in a narrow victory for NC State in the 2024-25 season.

Both Virginia and NC State enter the game with offenses ranked in the top five of the conference, scoring more than 76 points per game. The Cavaliers have been a steadier defensive unit compared to the far more volatile Wolfpack, allowing just 58.6 points per game. NC State is at its best when it builds a lead strong enough to outlast pushes in the second half, as the team's lack of depth causes problems.

NC State coach Wes Moore gestures during a women's college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the NC State Wolfpack at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Oklahoma won 103-98. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NC State and Virginia are the two best rebounding teams in the ACC, so it will be a test of the pair's strength on the glass. Moore will need strong performances from Tilda Trygger and Khamil Pierre if it wants to come out on top in Charlottesville.

