Wolfpack Women's Basketball Unveils 2025-26 ACC Slate
As the “ber” months roll in, the squeaks of shoes and the sound of the ball bouncing. Basketball is around the corner, meaning the Wolfpack women’s basketball team will soon take the hardwood, looking to make another NCAA tournament appearance.
2025-26 NC State Women’s Basketball Schedule
Saturday, Oct. 18 - High Point (Exh.)
Sunday, Oct. 26 - vs. Maryland (Exh) !
Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. - vs. Tennessee $ (ESPN2)
Sunday, Nov. 9 - vs. USC #
Wednesday, Nov. 11 - Maine (Home Opener)
Sunday, Nov. 16 - TCU
Wednesday, Nov. 19 - Coastal Carolina
Sunday, Nov. 23 - Rhode Island
Thursday, Nov. 27 - Green Bay &
Friday, Nov. 28 - Southern Miss &
Wednesday, Dec. 3 - at Oklahoma +
Sunday, Dec. 7 - Seton Hall
Sunday, Dec. 14 - at Miami
Thursday, Dec. 18 - Georgia Tech
Sunday, Dec. 21 - at Davidson
Thursday, Jan. 1 - Stanford
Sunday, Jan. 4 - California
Thursday, Jan. 8 - at Clemson
Sunday, Jan. 11 - SMU
Thursday, Jan. 15 - at Wake Forest
Sunday, Jan. 18 - Louisville
Sunday, Jan. 25 - at Virginia
Thursday, Jan. 29 - at Boston College
Monday, Feb. 2 - North Carolina
Thursday, Feb. 5 - Florida State
Sunday, Feb. 8 - at Virginia Tech
Sunday, Feb. 15 - at Notre Dame
Thursday, Feb. 19 - at Duke
Sunday, Feb. 22 - Syracuse
Thursday, Feb. 26 - Wake Forest
Sunday, March 1 - at Pittsburgh
(Below is a key for what the symbols mean on the schedule)
! - Exhibition in Greensboro (First Horizon Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C.)
$ - Battle in the 'Boro (First Horizon Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C.)
# - Ally Tipoff (Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.)
& - Cancun Challenge (Cancun, Mexico)
+ - ACC/SEC Challenge (Norman, Okla.)
Outlook on the schedule
NC State begins its ACC schedule with two games before the holiday break, matching up with Miami and Georgia Tech on Dec. 14 and 18, respectively.
League play will start again in the new year, but on the West Coast. The Wolfpack opens up the new year on the West Coast, starting with Stanford on Jan. 1, and ending the road trip against Clemson on Jan. 8.
The 21st annual Play4Kay game will be against North Carolina on Feb 2. It’s the third time the Pack will host UNC for the Play4Kay game; the last time it happened was in 2021, with NC State coming out on top.
The Pack then closed out the ACC regular season schedule by hosting Syracuse on Feb. 22 and Wake Forest on Feb. 26. The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament takes place from March 4-8 at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.
NC State aims to improve on a Sweet 16 appearance from last season, as the team lost to LSU 80-73.
