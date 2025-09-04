Wolfpack Women's Basketball Unveils 2025-26 ACC Slate

All Wolfpack

Nov 10, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at the Ally Tip Off at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at the Ally Tip Off at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
As the “ber” months roll in, the squeaks of shoes and the sound of the ball bouncing. Basketball is around the corner, meaning the Wolfpack women’s basketball team will soon take the hardwood, looking to make another NCAA tournament appearance. 

2025-26 NC State Women’s Basketball Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 18 - High Point (Exh.)

Sunday, Oct. 26 - vs. Maryland (Exh) !

Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. - vs. Tennessee $ (ESPN2)

Sunday, Nov. 9 - vs. USC #

Wednesday, Nov. 11 - Maine (Home Opener)

Sunday, Nov. 16 - TCU

Wednesday, Nov. 19 - Coastal Carolina

Sunday, Nov. 23 - Rhode Island

Thursday, Nov. 27 - Green Bay &

Friday, Nov. 28 - Southern Miss &

Wednesday, Dec. 3 - at Oklahoma +

Sunday, Dec. 7 - Seton Hall

Sunday, Dec. 14 - at Miami

Thursday, Dec. 18 - Georgia Tech

Sunday, Dec. 21 - at Davidson

Thursday, Jan. 1 - Stanford

Sunday, Jan. 4 - California

Thursday, Jan. 8 - at Clemson

Sunday, Jan. 11 - SMU

Thursday, Jan. 15 - at Wake Forest

Sunday, Jan. 18 - Louisville

Sunday, Jan. 25 - at Virginia

Thursday, Jan. 29 - at Boston College

Monday, Feb. 2 - North Carolina

Thursday, Feb. 5 - Florida State

Sunday, Feb. 8 - at Virginia Tech

Sunday, Feb. 15 - at Notre Dame

Thursday, Feb. 19 - at Duke

Sunday, Feb. 22 - Syracuse

Thursday, Feb. 26 - Wake Forest

Sunday, March 1 - at Pittsburgh

(Below is a key for what the symbols mean on the schedule)

! - Exhibition in Greensboro (First Horizon Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C.)

$ - Battle in the 'Boro (First Horizon Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C.)

# - Ally Tipoff (Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.)

& - Cancun Challenge (Cancun, Mexico)

+ - ACC/SEC Challenge (Norman, Okla.)

Outlook on the schedule 

NC State begins its ACC schedule with two games before the holiday break, matching up with Miami and Georgia Tech on Dec. 14 and 18, respectively. 

League play will start again in the new year, but on the West Coast. The Wolfpack opens up the new year on the West Coast, starting with Stanford on Jan. 1, and ending the road trip against Clemson on Jan. 8. 

The 21st annual Play4Kay game will be against North Carolina on Feb 2. It’s the third time the Pack will host UNC for the Play4Kay game; the last time it happened was in 2021, with NC State coming out on top. 

The Pack then closed out the ACC regular season schedule by hosting Syracuse on Feb. 22 and Wake Forest on Feb. 26. The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament takes place from March 4-8 at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. 

NC State aims to improve on a Sweet 16 appearance from last season, as the team lost to LSU 80-73. 

