Wolfpack Gets Opponent for 2025-26 Home Opener
Coming off a Sweet 16 appearance in the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, coach Wes Moore and the North Carolina State Wolfpack announced an opponent for the team's home opener in November.
The Wolfpack plans to host Maine on Nov. 12 with a tip-off time "to be determined," according to NC State Athletics.
The matchup with Maine will be Moore and the Wolfpack's first chance to extend an unbelievable streak. NC State will enter having won 23 straight home games, a mark only bettered by three other teams in NCAA women's basketball.
The Maine Black Bears struggled in the 2024-25 season, limping to a 15-16 record overall. However, the team finished with a 9-7 record in conference play.
The program is set to headline the Ally Tipoff event alongside the University of Southern California in Charlotte on Nov. 9, just a few days prior to the home opener.
Moore and the Wolfpack are only two years removed from an impressive Final Four run. The 2024 tournament season were remarkable for the university, as both the men's and women's programs made the Final Four in their respective tournaments.
NC State recently added forward Khamil Pierre to its roster after Vanderbilt dismissed her from the team.
“We’re super excited to add Khamil to the Pack,” Moore said. “We had recruited her out of high school and are thankful for a second chance to work with her. She’s been a walking double-double at the Power Four level and will make an immediate impact for our program.”
After worries about depth issues, Moore expressed relief after adding Pierre to the fold.
"Really fortunate the way things turned out," Moore said during a summer press conference.
Pierre was an excellent player for the Commodores in Nashville. In the 2024-25 season, she averaged 20.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
Pierre joins a roster with some talent in place, including international product Tilda Trygger. Trygger has been playing for her home country of Sweden in the U20 EuroBasket Tournament, scoring double-digit points in two of her first three appearances at the event.
With the opening slate set and a new potential star in the fold, NC State should be poised for another shot at postseason glory under Moore's leadership.
