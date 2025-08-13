Trygger's International Performance Review
After a breakout freshman season with NC State women's basketball, rising sophomore Tilday Trygger made the roster for Sweden's U20 team that participated in the EuroBasket tournament.
The Swedish forward excelled in the event. In her tournament debut, Trygger dominated with 18 points, which led the team in scoring, and helped Sweden to a 92-76 win over Iceland.
Trygger's Other Performances
Following her impressive debut, Trygger slowed down against Latvia in the second game of the tournament. She scored just five points on six shots and added two rebounds and three assists. Despite the quieter showing from the forward, Sweden won the game.
In her third game, Trygger returned to her scoring ways and finished with 16 points while also pulling down 15 rebounds in a loss to Turkey. She shot 50% from 3-point range as well.
The Round of 16 marked Trygger's monster performance in the event. Against Poland, she finished with 31 points, shooting 9-13 from the field. She hauled in nine rebounds and made her nine free throw attempts to help Sweden win 92-86.
Trygger finished the tournament scoring in double figures in the third-place game. In the loss against Italy, she finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds and an assist.
In seven games, she averaged a double-double with 15.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. While Sweden didn't come away with a medal, it became clear Trygger could be a focal point for the country's international aspirations moving forward.
Back to Raleigh
Trygger figures to be an enormous piece in coach Wes Moore's Wolfpack program moving forward as well. The rising sophomore will now join back up with her Wolfpack teammates for the start of practices in the fall.
During Trygger's freshman season with the Wolfpack, she earned a nod on the ACC All-Freshman Team after starting in the final 23 games of the season. While she averaged just 6.6 points per game, Trygger exploded for 19 points twice and finished in double figures nine times as a freshman.
Her development will be a major part of Moore's mission to get the Wolfpack back in the NCAA Final Four after coming just short in the 2025 tournament. NC State kicks things off against Tennessee in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Nov. 4.
