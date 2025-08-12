Annsley Trivette Announces Her North Carolina State Commitment
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have done it again. They have landed a top target on their recruiting board and have started to build to their 2026 recruiting class.
North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI did a deep dive, as they discussed the commitment of the player who announced she would be committing the North Carolina State Wolfpack over an in-state program another team who made a huge push for the talented prospect More information is provided below.
2026 Women's Basketball Prospect Annsley Trivette Commits To North Carolina State Wolfpack
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have been searching for players to add to their recruiting class in a plethora of different sports. The Wolfpack have landed many of their top 2026 recruiting targets in the football scene, as they have landed a total of 18 commits.
This is not exactly ideal, however it is ok because of the fact that they landed many of their top targets. They have been looking to make a splash in the men's basketball scene, but they have yet to land a commitment in the 2026 class. They are also looking to make a big splash when it comes to women's basketball, and luckily they have done just that this week.
The Wolfpack landed a huge commitment on Monday, as they landed one of the better players on their recruiting board. That player coming all the way from the great state of Virginia. Annsley Trivette is one of the top players in the 2026 class despite not currently having a ranking, but she was a target for many. This includes the three programs that she took an official visit to.
She officially visited the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Virginia Cavaliers, but the winning NC State Wolfpack was the team to make their mark the biggest. The Wolfpack picked up her commitment on Monday, as she is likely to shut down her recruitment following the commitment. The Abingdon High School star from the state of Virginia is a forward and3 a dominant one to say the least. She is a multi-sport star as well.
The NC State Wolfpack will now look to build up the rest of their class after landing their first commitment in the class. They have many more targets that they will hope to land, but until then they will definitely celebrate the fact they landed arguably their top target in the class.