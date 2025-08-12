NC State Offers 2027 Combo Guard Out of Pennsylvania
The North Carolina State Wolfpack is always looking to improve its recruiting scene, no matter what sport and no matter what class is up. One of the classes they have been recruiting is the 2027 recruiting class for Men's Basketball. NC State recently extended an offer to one of the better 2027 guards in the class. Here is what you should know.
North Carolina State Wolfpack Men's Basketball Program Extends Offer To 2027 PG Tyler Sutton
The NC State Wolfpack has been active when it comes to the recruiting scene, as they have been offering the best of the best at a plethora of different positions. This includes the point guard position.
They have been searching for many different prospects in a plethora of different classes, as it is worth noting this isn't football... more often than not, if you offer a scholarship to a prospect, his offer is committable. They have officially offered one of the better 2027 recruits recently, as they have hopes to get him on campus, and have hopes that maybe he will commit to them down the road.
The player that they offered is one of the better 2027 point guards in the nation. That prospect is Tyler Sutton. Sutton is a shifty athlete, with many things going for him, such as his ability to shoot, his ability to get to the basketball, and just being a playmaker. He is one of the top recruited players in the 2027 basketball class.
He has already received offers from many different programs. Some of the main programs that fans would know off the rip is Penn State, Washington, and, of course, North Carolina State. He has already been ranked, with the chance of having one of the better upcoming rankings.
He is rated as the 57th best player in the nation (for the 2027 recruiting class), the No. 4 player listed as a combo guard (often means this individual can play both shooting and point guard), and No. 2 in the state (he resides in the state of Pennsylvania). The Wolfpack target currently plays high school basketball at Roman Catholic and will likely have another big season next season.
No signs have pointed to an early commitment at this time, but when he gets the chance to announce his commitment, one thing is for sure. He will have many of the nation's best college programs hoping he will commit to them.
