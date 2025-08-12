Will NC State Get a 2027 Steal at QB?

All Wolfpack

Andre Adams could be a huge steal for the Wolfpack?

Antioch quarterback Andre Adams (10) passes the ball against James Lawson during an high school football scrimmage Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Antioch, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has done a great job when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class. While this is the case, they still have some work to do, as 18 total commits at this time is on the lower side among teams at their level. They still await the decision of many different prospects, but a lot of their focus has been shifted to the 2027 recruiting class.

The Wolfpack could be getting a steal down the line out of one of their top targets in the 2027 class.

Could The North Carolina State Wolfpack Get A Steal In The 2027 Recruiting Class With 2027 Quarterback Andre Adams From Antioch High School In Tennessee?

Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren during pregame activities against the Tennessee Volunteers at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The North Carolina State Wolfpack have been looking to land their next 2027 recruiting addition, as they have already landed one commit in the class.

They landed their running back in the class, as they have an addition from Christian Freeman from the state of North Carolina. more in specific, he is from the great city of Raleigh, as he attends Southeast Raleigh High School. While it is amazing to be able to land in-state commits, sometimes it's better to go outside your state lines and land prospects, but luckily for North Carolina State, they are near many hotspots.

The Wolfpack have done a great job in the class, but one state that they near they are looking to improve in. That state being the state of Tennessee.

This is something they can definitely do. They are looking to land a possible QB option from the state of Tennessee. That QB being Andre Adams.

Adams is a very talented QB from the state of Tennessee. who has already landed many different offers, including offers from teams like Colorado, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, and the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Coming from a reporter that has ties to the state of Tennessee, I can safely say those who don't know Adams will soon. He is one of the better players in the state, and one of the better overall signal callers. This has allowed him the success that he has picked up already. The Wolfpack have done a great job when it comes to recruiting the 2027 QBs, and it is safe to say Adams could be at the top or near the top of the list.

If they were to land the Antioch High School football star they would be in great shape and would absolutely get a steal.

