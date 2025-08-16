How Dominant Has the Wolfpack Been at Home?
Under head coach Wes Moore, NC State women's basketball has amassed an impressive record of 301-95. The team appeared in nine NCAA Tournaments and likely a 10th in 2020, had the season not been abruptly canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2016, the Reynolds Coliseum, an iconic gym nestled on the campus of NC State, underwent renovations to improve the venue for both the team and fans alike.
Since the remodel, Moore and NC State have a .900 win percentage in the building, building up a record of 135-15 in almost a decade.
Home Sweet Home
Originally built in the 1940s, the Coliseum saw numerous historical games and events throughout its existence. While the men's basketball team moved to the Lenovo Center at the turn of the century, the women's program, wrestling team, volleyball team and gymnastics all still call Reynolds home.
In 2011, former Duke basketball player-turned sportscaster Jay Bilas spoke about Reynolds Coliseum in an article for ESPN.
To me, the toughest places to play had more to do with the quality of the opposing team than anything else, but Reynolds Coliseum at NC State was the toughest place I played while in college. Reynolds was configured much the same way as Cameron Indoor Stadium, but the end zones were much deeper and the sides were right on top of you. Reynolds was loud, edgy and intense.- Jay Bilas, 2011
Current North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis also called Reynolds the toughest place he remembered from his playing days.
While the men's team left for the upgraded venue, Moore and the Wolfpack turned Reynolds into a den opponents still loathe coming to. In the 2024-25 season, the Wolfpack finished a perfect 18-0 at home in front of packed crowds, as 15 of the 18 wins were sellouts.
In the 2021-22 season, Moore and NC State finished 9-0 in conference play at home. The stats and superlatives go on and on for the Wolfpack at home.
Moore's ability to lead NC State women's basketball to upsets and ACC success hasn't translated to a national champion yet. Nonetheless, the program has been one of the most successful in the country, no small thanks to a tremendous home court advantage in Raleigh.
