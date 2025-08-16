Wolfpack Women's Soccer Struggles in Opener
NC State women's soccer disappointingly began its season Thursday night. The team dropped the opener to James Madison, losing 3-0 in front of a home crowd at Dali Soccer Stadium.
It was not the start that first-year head coach Gary Higgins wanted for his new program after being brought in to turn things around. The Wolfpack finished 4-10-4 with just one ACC win in 2024, leaving much to be desired for the program.
The Game
The James Madison Dukes struck early and did not look back. Duke's sophomore forward Ginny Lackey fired a shot in from outside the box that snuck by Wolfpack goalkeeper and team captain Olivia Pratapas in the 11th minute of the game.
Instead of digging out of the hole, the Wolfpack increased the deficit when the team surrendered an own goal in the 27th minute. With the game sealed, JMU added to its lead with another goal in the 75th minute.
While the game was an ugly loss for the Wolfpack, one positive takeaway was that the team held a 6-5 lead in shots on goal. The opportunities were there for NC State, but the team simply could not convert on said opportunities.
It was a night of debuts for the Wolfpack as well, with three players making their first collegiate appearances. Two of them, Emily Wong and Daisy Duda, made their first career starts as well.
Redshirt senior forward Tierra Garniss did her best to get the Wolfpack back in the game with three shots off the bench, but her efforts weren't enough against a strong JMU backline.
What's Next?
Higgins and his captains will turn their attention to one of the program's televised matchups in their next appearance. The team will head to Greenville to face in-state rival East Carolina on Sunday. The game can be viewed on ESPN+.
The game will be a reunion of sorts for Higgins, as his last stop was coaching the Pirates in Greenville. NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan sensed a need to improve the women's soccer program after the dismal 2024 season and made the move to bring in Higgins after he won the American Athletic Conference Title with ECU.
Patience will be the key as NC State looks to build up its women's soccer program.
