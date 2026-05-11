Wolfpack Wraps Up Busy Weekend For Official Visits

RALEIGH — The process of building the roster of the future is well underway at NC State for head coach Dave Doeren and his experienced staff. Official visit season has arrived around campus, with the program hosting numerous high school recruits over the last two weekends to help earn more commitments to create depth for the future of the roster.

The Wolfpack already got things going last week, hosting a plethora of prospects. That continued over the last three days, as NC State hosted 11 players with hopes of adding some of them to an already solid 2027 recruiting class . Who are some of those recruits checking out Doeren's team and what could commitments mean for the future in Raleigh?

List of visitors

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Star rating courtesy of 247Sports

Four-star defensive lineman Nate Kamba , Corvian Community (N.C.)

, Corvian Community (N.C.) Four-star offensive lineman Kal-El Johnson , Archbishop Moeller (Ohio)

, Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) Four-star offensive lineman Junior Saunders , Woodberry Forest (Va.)

, Woodberry Forest (Va.) Four-star offensive lineman Kaden Buchanan , Friendship Christian (Tenn.)

, Friendship Christian (Tenn.) Three-star edge Alex Johnson , Catawba Ridge (S.C.)

, Catawba Ridge (S.C.) Three-star offensive lineman Tre Warren , Carver (Ga.)

, Carver (Ga.) Three-star offensive lineman Kyson Mallard , Westover (Ga.)

, Westover (Ga.) Three-star edge Jadell Carter , South Fort Myers (Fla.)

, South Fort Myers (Fla.) Three-star linebacker Jake Godfree , North Gwinnett (Ga.)

, North Gwinnett (Ga.) Three-star defensive lineman Julius LaRosa III , University Christian (Fla.)

, University Christian (Fla.) Three-star offensive lineman Carter Mathis, Gainesville (Ga.)

Making progress

BREAKING: ELITE (‘27) LB Jake Godfree is committing to play for @packfootball, he tells me for @247sports.

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Godfree attends North Gwinnett HS in GA. He chose the Wolfpack over many of the nations top schools.

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Welcome Jake home Pack fans! 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/fn2dumYiLs — Riley Alberts (@CfbRalb) May 10, 2026

NC State already secured one commitment from one of the weekend's visitors, getting three-star linebacker Jake Godfree on board in the 2027 class. He became the first defender to commit to the Wolfpack, with hopes of becoming the next great member of a rich tradition of talented linebackers to play in Raleigh over the years.

Based on social media activity from NC State's top recruiting staff members, fans should expect a handful of additional commitments in the next few days from some of the visitors from over the weekend. Obviously, getting one or two of the four-stars committed would represent a major win for the Wolfpack, as the program usually operates by bringing in as much local, three-star talent as possible.

Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren during the first quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

While the Wolfpack is showing more willingness to build through the transfer portal than it did in previous years, there's still a massive emphasis on adding high school talent to the mix and developing those players over the course of their careers in Raleigh. That's appealing to the three-star crowd, especially.

NC State's early recruiting emphasis is the trenches, both offensively and defensively. Expect the program to continue to build depth at offensive and defensive line in the coming weeks with the 2027 recruiting class.