In-Depth Review: Sabastian Harsh
Coming from the Mountain West conference into a power four like the ACC isn't an easy transition, but early reports from camp would say otherwise. Transfer defensive end Sabastian Harsh is making noise in his early days at NC State, as his teammates have said he's been a handful to block.
Harsh is next up for an "In-depth" review, and the former Wyoming Cowboy showcases some major explosiveness with his size. With the Wolfpack looking to get a better pass rush in 2025, Harsh can help solve the problem.
Last season in 161 pass rushing snaps, Harsh totaled 20 pressures, 14 hurries and two sacks. He totaled a pressure rate of 12.4 percent.
The biggest aspect for Harsh is how he will play with his added weight going into 2025. He is listed at 263 pounds on the Wolfpack roster, but last season as a Cowboy, he was listed at 251. In a presser earlier this week, Harsh mentioned he had gained 22 pounds since arriving in Raleigh, saying he came to Raleigh, weighing around 240 pounds.
Scouting Report
Regardless of the weight, it's clear Harsh can rush the passer. No matter his weight going into 2025, his 2024 tape showcased the multiple ways he can get to the passer.
His quick hands and instinct are lethal. He can do every pass rush move in the book like a rip, jump chop, push/pull and a quick swim. He has it all and isn't scared to showcase it, but what intrigues the most is his adaptiveness to what the offensive tackle shows him before deciding what to use. There were many instances against San Jose State, where he didn't even move upfield until the tackle punched, then he'd either quickly swim or rip through.
He doesn't showcase any real bend in his game as a rusher, and can't get around the edge if he's too far upfield. He knows how to attack, pull guards and lower his shoulder, trying to inflict a powerful thud, which you want to see out of defensive ends.
His patience as a pass rusher doesn't always translate as a run defender. There were times last season when he was the strong side of a run play, and instead of playing patient run defense, with his head up, arms extended, he'd go upfield or pick a gap too early, leaving a wide-open lane for the back to choose.
It isn't his most comfortable role, but Harsh can play a stand-up edge role that can fall into coverage.
One aspect that could use improvement is his technique against double teams; sometimes, he just gets stonewalled and can't combat against it, getting overpowered. He also favors going towards the outside as a pass rusher; he knows how to use different moves, but doesn't go inside when the tackle oversets for an outside pass rush.
Overall, Harsh can impact this defense as a starting pass rusher. Like his teammates said, his technique is there; it's all about leveling it up for power four play. He has the body type to thrive as a head-up 4-technique defensive end in a 3-4 system, which is something new defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot plans to run.
Film Examples
In this first clip, Harsh can be more patient as a run defender. Here he goes upfield, realizes it's a run play, and then waits and extends his arms to play his run technique. Before the back picks a hole, he moves up the field, vacating the play-side C gap wide-open for a lane for the back to go through.
Next, Harsh showcases his athleticism with a jump chop rip move around the edge. The tackle tries to engage on his right shoulder, but he jumps, swats the hips down, and rips through to beat the tackle. He doesn't get to the quarterback as the back picks him up, but he causes pressure that influences the throws.
It's a legitimate question whether he can do this at his new playing weight. If he can, he'll cause some havoc on the edge for the Wolfpack.
In this last clip, he notices the tackle doesn't shoot out at him and goes for the double team. The offense runs a simple power play, and the left guard pulls around, looking to take Harsh out.
He notices this almost instantly, as you see his head looking down the line, looking for the pulling guard.
Before contact is made, you see him lower his pads and blow the guard off his feet, causing him to take three steps back and into the running back, which causes him to reverse the run away from the play-side. This is the type of aggressiveness Harsh plays with, and even shows his hustle by chasing the back across the field, ending up making the play.
Outlook
Harsh has all the tools to be a power four edge, and the weight he put on this offseason sets him up to be successful in the role. Specifically in the 3-4 defense the Wolfpack plan to run this year, he has the versatility to be a stand-up rusher that can also drop into coverage.
Ideally, in this new defense, he plays head-up 4-technique (lining up directly over either offensive tackle).
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.