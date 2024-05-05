Nebraska Earns No. 4 Seed in Big Ten Softball Tournament
Nebraska softball will begin their bid for a Big Ten Conference Tournament title Thursday.
The Big Ten announced the bracket for the league tournament in Iowa City, Iowa, this week. NU is the No. 4 seed, earning a bye to the quarterfinals along with the other top four seeds.
Northwestern is the No. 1 seed and on the same side of the bracket as Nebraska. Top seeds on the other side are No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Rutgers.
Nebraska will face the winner of Minnesota (5) and Illinois (12) Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m. CDT. The game, along with the entire tournament, will air on the Big Ten Network.
The tournament begins on Wednesday. The full bracket can be seen below with updates at BigTen.org.
Wednesday, May 8 (First Round)
- Game 1 (#9 Purdue vs. #8 Indiana) – 11 a.m. CT (BTN)
- Game 2 (#12 Illinois vs. #5 Minnesota) – 1:30 p.m. CT (BTN)
- Game 3 (#10 Maryland vs. #7 Penn State) – 4:30 p.m. CT (BTN)
- Game 4 (#11 Wisconsin vs. #6 Ohio State) – 7 p.m. CT (BTN)
Thursday, May 9 (Quarterfinals)
- Game 5 (#1 Northwestern vs. Game 1 winner) – 11 a.m. CT (BTN)
- Game 6 (#4 Nebraska vs. Game 2 winner) – 1:30 p.m. CT (BTN)
- Game 7 (#2 Michigan vs. Game 3 winner) – 4:30 p.m. CT (BTN)
- Game 8 (#3 Rutgers vs. Game 4 winner) – 7 p.m. CT (BTN)
Friday, May 10 (Semifinals)
- Game 9 (Game 5 vs. Game 6 winner) – 4 p.m. CT (BTN)
- Game 10 (Game 7 vs. Game 8 winner) – 6:30 p.m. CT (BTN)
Saturday, May 11 (Championship)
- Game 11 (Game 9 vs. Game 10 winner) – 3 p.m. CT (BTN)