All Huskers

Nebraska Earns No. 4 Seed in Big Ten Softball Tournament

Huskers are seeking their second league tourney title in three years

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska softball will begin their bid for a Big Ten Conference Tournament title Thursday.

The Big Ten announced the bracket for the league tournament in Iowa City, Iowa, this week. NU is the No. 4 seed, earning a bye to the quarterfinals along with the other top four seeds.

Northwestern is the No. 1 seed and on the same side of the bracket as Nebraska. Top seeds on the other side are No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Rutgers.

Nebraska will face the winner of Minnesota (5) and Illinois (12) Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m. CDT. The game, along with the entire tournament, will air on the Big Ten Network.

The tournament begins on Wednesday. The full bracket can be seen below with updates at BigTen.org.

Wednesday, May 8 (First Round)

  • Game 1 (#9 Purdue vs. #8 Indiana) – 11 a.m. CT (BTN)
  • Game 2 (#12 Illinois vs. #5 Minnesota) – 1:30 p.m. CT (BTN)
  • Game 3 (#10 Maryland vs. #7 Penn State) – 4:30 p.m. CT (BTN)
  • Game 4 (#11 Wisconsin vs. #6 Ohio State) – 7 p.m. CT (BTN)

Thursday, May 9 (Quarterfinals)

  • Game 5 (#1 Northwestern vs. Game 1 winner) – 11 a.m. CT (BTN)
  • Game 6 (#4 Nebraska vs. Game 2 winner) – 1:30 p.m. CT (BTN)
  • Game 7 (#2 Michigan vs. Game 3 winner) – 4:30 p.m. CT (BTN)
  • Game 8 (#3 Rutgers vs. Game 4 winner) – 7 p.m. CT (BTN)

Friday, May 10 (Semifinals)

  • Game 9 (Game 5 vs. Game 6 winner) – 4 p.m. CT (BTN)
  • Game 10 (Game 7 vs. Game 8 winner) – 6:30 p.m. CT (BTN)

Saturday, May 11 (Championship)

  • Game 11 (Game 9 vs. Game 10 winner) – 3 p.m. CT (BTN)
Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 