Nebraska Softball Drops Big Ten Tournament Semifinal to Indiana in Extras
A potentially season-ending loss for Nebraska softball.
The Huskers fell in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals 9-5 in extra innings to Indiana Friday afternoon in Iowa City, Iowa. Despite a 3-0 lead after two innings, the Huskers didn't manage to score again until trailing 9-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning.
All-Big Ten First-Team selection Billie Andrews posted a 4-for-4 day at the plate, including a solo home run in the opening frame. Beyond Andrews, the Huskers managed just two other hits, both of them home runs from Ava Bredwell and Peyton Cody.
The No. 8 seed Indiana improves to 40-17 and will play in the league championship Saturday against Friday night's Michigan-Wisconsin winner. Nebraska falls to 30-23.
The Huskers are on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament bid. That field will be announced Sunday.
Nebraska Athletics Post-Game Notes
- Nebraska played its 10th extra-inning game of the season. The 10 extra-inning games are one shy of the school record of 11 extra-inning games during the 1982 season.
- Billie Andrews hit her 18th home run of the season to lead off the bottom of the first inning. The 18 home runs rank in a tie for fourth in school history.
- The home run was the 61st of Andrews' career, moving her into a tie for fifth place on the Big Ten's all-time home run list.
- The home run was Andrews' third home run of the Big Ten Tournament. Her three home runs rank in a tie for second for most home runs in a single Big Ten Tournament, as Andrews became the fifth player to hit three home runs at a Big Ten Tournament.
- The home run was also the 100th extra-base hit of Andrews' career.
- With two RBIs in the game, Andrews moved into seventh place on Nebraska's all-time list with 157 career RBIs.
- Billie Andrews also had a stolen base in the game, the 50th steal of her career. Andrews is the first player in program history with 50 career home runs and 50 career stolen bases.
- Billie Andrews went 4-for-4 to tie her career high in hits.
- Ava Bredwell hit her eighth home run of the season to lead off the bottom of the second inning.
- Peyton Cody hit a pinch-hit two-run homer in the seventh inning, her fourth home run of the season.
- Sarah Harness tossed her second complete game in as many days and her third complete game of the season. Her 8.0 innings were a season high.