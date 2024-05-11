All Huskers

Nebraska Softball Drops Big Ten Tournament Semifinal to Indiana in Extras

Huskers must now wait until Sunday to see if their season continues

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska Athletics

A potentially season-ending loss for Nebraska softball.

The Huskers fell in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals 9-5 in extra innings to Indiana Friday afternoon in Iowa City, Iowa. Despite a 3-0 lead after two innings, the Huskers didn't manage to score again until trailing 9-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning.

All-Big Ten First-Team selection Billie Andrews posted a 4-for-4 day at the plate, including a solo home run in the opening frame. Beyond Andrews, the Huskers managed just two other hits, both of them home runs from Ava Bredwell and Peyton Cody.

The No. 8 seed Indiana improves to 40-17 and will play in the league championship Saturday against Friday night's Michigan-Wisconsin winner. Nebraska falls to 30-23.

The Huskers are on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament bid. That field will be announced Sunday.

Nebraska Athletics Post-Game Notes

  • Nebraska played its 10th extra-inning game of the season. The 10 extra-inning games are one shy of the school record of 11 extra-inning games during the 1982 season.
  • Billie Andrews hit her 18th home run of the season to lead off the bottom of the first inning. The 18 home runs rank in a tie for fourth in school history.
  • The home run was the 61st of Andrews' career, moving her into a tie for fifth place on the Big Ten's all-time home run list. 
  • The home run was Andrews' third home run of the Big Ten Tournament. Her three home runs rank in a tie for second for most home runs in a single Big Ten Tournament, as Andrews became the fifth player to hit three home runs at a Big Ten Tournament.
  • The home run was also the 100th extra-base hit of Andrews' career.
  • With two RBIs in the game, Andrews moved into seventh place on Nebraska's all-time list with 157 career RBIs.
  • Billie Andrews also had a stolen base in the game, the 50th steal of her career. Andrews is the first player in program history with 50 career home runs and 50 career stolen bases.
  • Billie Andrews went 4-for-4 to tie her career high in hits.
  • Ava Bredwell hit her eighth home run of the season to lead off the bottom of the second inning.
  • Peyton Cody hit a pinch-hit two-run homer in the seventh inning, her fourth home run of the season.
  • Sarah Harness tossed her second complete game in as many days and her third complete game of the season. Her 8.0 innings were a season high.
Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 