Nebraska Men's Track & Field Wins Big Ten Outdoor Title; Women Take Second
What is perhaps Nebraska's most successful men's program of the Big Ten Conference era has struck again with another league title.
NU men's track & field won the Big Ten Outdoor Championship this weekend at Michigan with 136 points, outdistancing second-place Iowa by a whopping 50 points.
This is the second straight Big Ten outdoor title for the Huskers under head coach Justin St. Clair, and the fourth since Nebraska joined the conference in 2011-12.
The Huskers scored in 14 of the 21 events, with event winners of Tyus Wilson (high jump) of Darius Luff (110m hurdles).
The women's side was also successful during the weekend, taking runner-up with 115.33 points, just topping Ohio State's 115 points while falling short of the 131 points put up by Minnesota.
The Husker women made their hay in the field events, with only 16 points coming on the track. Meanwhile, 22 points were scored in both the triple jump and javelin while 18 points were added in the shot put. The Huskers had event winners of Rhema Otabor (javelin), Axelina Johansson (shot put), and Rhianna Phipps (triple jump).
Up Next
Nebraska will compete in the NCAA West Preliminary Round in Fayetteville, Arkansas, May 22-25. Athletes will be attempting to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, at historic Hayward Field June 5-8.