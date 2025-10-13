All Huskers

Carriker Chronicles: Assessing Husker QB Dylan Raiola; Matt Rhule Responds to Rumors

Adam Carriker breaks down Raiola's performance at the season's midpoint, plus the decision Rhule might need to make.

Adam Carriker has an honest conversation about the performance of quarterback Dylan Raiola so far this Nebraska football season. Carriker also gives his gut reaction to Matt Rhule‘s response during his Monday press conference addressing the speculation that links Rhule to the head coaching job at Penn State.

Hit the play button is below to watch, and scroll down for a synopsis.

Adam breaks down several parts of Dylan Raiola‘s game, including his performance in September versus how he’s played so far in October. How has Dylan performed in conference play versus out of conference? How has Raiola performed versus Power Four teams?

Adam does an in-depth analysis of how Raiola has performed in the first quarter of games, second quarter, third quarter and the fourth quarter of games. Which quarters are the most important and what matters the most when you’re looking at a quarterback's performance throughout a game is something Adam discusses as well. Carriker talks about how Raiola has a better than three-to-one touchdown-to-interception ratio for the season overall, yet doesn’t even have a two-to-one ratio in conference games. He addresses Raiola's completion percentage and why it’s so drastically different at the start of games versus at the end of every game.

One interesting stat is the fact that Raiola has twice as many interceptions as he does touchdowns in the third quarter of games so far this year yet has four times as many touchdown passes as interceptions in the fourth quarter. Raiola also has a near 80% completion percentage in the fourth quarter of games. Adam addresses whether Dylan is elite, meeting expectations, not meeting expectations, and if Raiola is already a clutch quarterback or not!

Dylan Raiola
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola throws from the pocket during Saturday's game against the Maryland Terrapins. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images


Then Adam gives a brutally honest response to Matt Rhule’s press conference where Rhule addresses the speculation linking him to the head football coaching job at Penn State. Rhule started off by complimenting Penn State highly. Saying that’s where he met his wife, he loves his alma mater, he came out of the womb wearing a Penn State sweatshirt and he feels bad for James Franklin, and wishes him nothing but the best. He also has direct ties to Penn State's athletic director, as they worked together during Rhule’s time at Temple.

Rhule is also highly complimentary of Nebraska. The Rhules have put down roots here and Matt says he absolutely loves it here. His wife started a business in Lincoln, his daughters go to school here.

Adam Carriker did share more of his one-on-one conversation he had with Matt Rhule a little over a year ago, which Adam did not share in the show yesterday. Matt Rhule is a good college football coach and there are obvious ties to Penn State, but Rhule has made it clear to Adam that he loves Nebraska as well and likes what he’s been building with Husker football so far.

Watch the show to see it laid out why Matt Rhule going to Penn State makes sense and also the major drawback to Rhule becoming the Nittany Lions' next football coach. It’s also laid out why it makes sense for Matt Rhule to stay at Nebraska, but also why that might not be as appealing as one might think.

This is a can’t-miss episode of the Carriker Chronicles that every Husker, college football, and Big Ten fan will not want to miss!

Go Big Red and always remember to Throw The Bones!


