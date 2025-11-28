All Huskers

Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction to Iowa's Manhandling of Nebraska: Time for Major Changes

The 24-point loss to the Hawkeyes shows where the Huskers are lacking.

The Heroes Trophy once again goes to the team east of the Missouri River.
The Heroes Trophy once again goes to the team east of the Missouri River.
Adam Carriker gives his raw, emotional Gut Reaction to Iowa's manhandling of Nebraska. Matt Rhule, TJ Lateef and Husker football were not able to compete with the Hawkeyes. Emmett Johnson had a monster day for Nebraska, but the Huskers fell way short. Nebraska needs to make some major changes do what's best for the Husker football program.

Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!

