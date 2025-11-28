Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction to Iowa's Manhandling of Nebraska: Time for Major Changes
The 24-point loss to the Hawkeyes shows where the Huskers are lacking.
In this story:
Adam Carriker gives his raw, emotional Gut Reaction to Iowa's manhandling of Nebraska. Matt Rhule, TJ Lateef and Husker football were not able to compete with the Hawkeyes. Emmett Johnson had a monster day for Nebraska, but the Huskers fell way short. Nebraska needs to make some major changes do what's best for the Husker football program.
Hit the play button below to watch and listen.
☛ Get more Carriker Chronicles here on Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published