Carriker Chronicles: How Improved Will Nebraska's Defense Actually Be in 2026?

Adam Carriker delivers an honest take on Rob Aurich, Matt Rhule & Nebraska football's defensive outlook for this college football season. How will the Huskers stack up physically, especially in Big Ten play and in November? Nebraska may actually have a loaded linebacker room and a good returning secondary, but there are huge questions up front. Some things may surprise you and some things might stun you.



Hit the play button to watch, and scroll down for a summary.

Synopsis

In the third episode of the Carriker Chronicles' 13th season, Adam breaks down Nebraska’s defense. The defense is entering a new era under defensive coordinator Rob Aurich, and there are plenty of reasons to be excited. But there are also some major questions that still need to be answered.

Carriker breaks down what Nebraska’s defense could actually look like this season and whether the Huskers are really improved enough to hold up against Big Ten football, especially when the weather changes and November rolls around.

One of the biggest differences could be Nebraska’s overall defensive philosophy and size. Aurich wants his defense to play simple, fast and violent. Instead of constantly trying to out-scheme opponents, the goal is to put Nebraska’s players in positions where they can react, attack and play football without overthinking everything. Carriker believes that could be a big deal, especially with some of the young talent Nebraska has on the roster.

The biggest question is still the defensive line. Nebraska was light on the interior last season, but the Huskers have added size and strength. Riley Van Poppel and Jahsear Whittington are two names Adam discusses as potential starters inside. Nebraska also needs depth because Adam believes a Big Ten defense needs around five to six defensive tackles it can trust throughout a season.

Jeremiah Charles breaks up a pass during a practice earlier this week. | Nebraska Athletics via X

The edge room has talent, too. Williams Nwaneri, Anthony Jones Jr. and Cameron Lenhardt are among the players who could make a jump. Nebraska has talented players, but can somebody become the guy who consistently changes games and can get after the quarterback?

The linebacker room might be the most exciting position group on the entire defense. Vincent Shavers Jr., Owen Chambliss, Christian Jones, Dawson Merritt and Dexter Foster give Nebraska a combination of athleticism, speed and high potential. If that group develops quickly, it could become a major strength for the Huskers.

The secondary also has good returning talent, including Andrew Marshall, Jamir Conn, Victor Evans III and Jeremiah Charles. Adam believes Nebraska can be better on the back end and better defensively overall.

Another reason for optimism is the coaching staff. Nebraska’s defensive staff seems to have a strong connection, with Aurich, Corey Brown, Tyler Yelk, Roy Manning and Rob Dvoracek all working well together. That kind of chemistry could make a real difference throughout the season.

The talent is there, and so is the coaching experience. Now Nebraska has to prove it can stop the run, create pressure and play physical football all season long, especially when the Big Ten schedule gets tough.



Adam believes Nebraska's defense will be better. The real question is how much better.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.