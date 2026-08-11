Positional competition is well underway with the Nebraska Cornhuskers heading into week two of fall camp.



With a new-look 4-2-5 scheme, first-year Husker defensive coordinator Rob Aurich has said he wants the five best defensive backs on the field at all times. After practice Monday, secondary coach Addison Williams had a few things to say about the competition at cornerback.

Spring Competition Carries Over into Fall

Williams seemed pleased with what he has seen so far in fall camp, with all players getting a fair shot in different mixes of groups during different drills.

"I think those guys did a really good job over the course of the summer coming back and picking up where they left off during the spring," he said. "It's really tough to see who's going in each group. I spend 20 to 30 minutes every day trying to make sure mixing the groups so everyone gets a fair shot because they are doing a great job."

There is a fair share of talent in the cornerback room, especially with returning starter Andrew Marshall, a senior. Outside of Marshall, other players who could push for serious playing time could be FIU senior transfer Victor Evans III, five-star true freshman Danny Odem III, junior Jeremiah Charles and sophomore Donovan Jones, although Jones may be headed for a role at nickel.

It will be an intriguing battle for starting roles throughout fall camp and even into the first couple weeks of the season.

Andrew Marshall Takes On a Leadership Role

Nebraska defensive back Andrew Marshall before the Huskers' 2025 game season opener against Cincinnati. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Marshall, the former Idaho transfer from a year ago, is the lone starter returning and has now stepped into a leadership role. Williams said that was something he challenged Marshall after the 2025 regular season.

"He's been the voice in that room," Williams said. "He's had all of the guys meeting with him and has taken the role and ran with it."

The next step for Marshall is to become someone who could be playing on Sundays, and that is something Williams has challenged him on.

"(Marshall) always had the physical tools, with the speed, ball skills and change of direction," he said. "Something I have challenged Andrew on is getting his body right... That's where he's grown the most."

Freshman Danny Odem III has Exceeded Expectations

Defensive back Danny Odem III | Nebraska Athletics

True freshman Danny Odem III, a five-star recruit in the 2026 class, will be a tough player to keep off the field for the Huskers.



Williams said Odem has all of the skills and has proved to be a fast learner.

"Danny physically looks like one of the guys that have been here once he got here, but the biggest things he needed to do was learn," he said. "He's a physical guy, so, he's gotten stronger. He's exceeded my own expectations from a standpoint of the knowledge of the defense."

Williams said he's been pushing Odem like one of the guys who have been here. That is a good sign for the freshman, who will be a fun player to watch the rest of fall camp.

Victor Evans III Quietly Brings Veteran Experience

After three seasons at FIU, Victor Evans III is now at Nebraska. | @v.evansiii/Instagram

The Huskers worked a lot in the transfer portal over the offseason, and one of those guys who have seemed to work out so far is senior cornerback Victor Evans III from Florida International. Williams said Evans is quieter but has played a lot of college football and is becoming someone the younger guys can lean on and learn from.

"He's a quiet guy, but he's a veteran... He's been in a lot of different situations," he said. "He's a guy that you don't have to tell him nothing more than once."

Williams said that he's been impressed with Evans from that standpoint and can expect him to be where he needs to be on the field more often than not.

More from Monday's practice: Photos and video.

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