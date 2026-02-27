Tommy Armstrong Jr.: Record Setting-Nebraska QB on the Field, a Hero Off the Field

Tommy Armstrong Jr. owns 19 different Nebraska football records. Tommy also helped save two two people's lives when he jumped into a burning house and saved a mother and her daughter. Armstrong speaks candidly about Nebraska's offense, the state of Husker football, Matt Rhule and the Huskers' QB future. Then, what happened when his neighbor's house caught on fire with his neighbors trapped inside...



Hit the play button for that and more in this episode of the Carriker Chronicles. For a synopsis, scroll down.

In this exclusive sit-down, Tommy Armstrong Jr. opens up with Adam Carriker about his record-breaking career at Nebraska, the state of Husker Football, and the life-changing moment when he helped save two neighbors from a burning home.

Armstrong, who owns 19 Nebraska football records, reflects on throwing the longest pass in school history and what it was like stepping in as a true freshman starter. He talks about being a serious student of the game early on and how that mindset helped him handle the pressure of leading one of college football’s most tradition-rich programs. He shares memories of former teammate Taylor Martinez and discusses how many of those relationships have stayed strong long after their playing days ended.

One of the most compelling parts of the conversation centers around the pressure of being Nebraska’s starting quarterback. Armstrong explains how he handled the spotlight during a time where social media was part of the college athlete experience, and how today’s players could navigate it like they did back then.

The interview then shifts to the current state of the Huskers. Armstrong shares his thoughts on Matt Rhule’s leadership, the direction of the program, and the importance of having a mobile quarterback in today’s game. He discusses Dana Holgorsen’s offensive approach and what fans might expect to see from Nebraska’s offense moving forward. Armstrong also reflects on his 2016 senior season and offers perspective on how the program has evolved since his time in Lincoln.

Adam and Tommy revisit memorable games and former teammates, including behind-the-scenes stories fans haven’t heard before. The conversation captures both the pride and pain that come with playing at Nebraska, including games that still linger in the minds of former players.

The most powerful moment of the interview comes when Armstrong recounts the night his neighbor’s house caught fire. Knowing there were still people trapped inside, he didn’t hesitate. He rushed into the burning home and helped rescue a mother and her daughter who were trapped inside. Armstrong walks through the chaos of that night, what he saw, and how instinct took over. It’s a gripping story that reveals his character beyond football.

Throughout the interview, Armstrong speaks candidly about leadership, accountability, and what it truly means to represent Nebraska — on and off the field. This conversation goes deeper than stats and highlights, giving fans an authentic look at one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in Husker history.

Program order

00:00 Intro

Intro 01:00 Exclusive Interview With Tommy Armstrong Jr

Exclusive Interview With Tommy Armstrong Jr 01:44 Tommy Armstrong Jr Longest Pass In Nebraska History

Tommy Armstrong Jr Longest Pass In Nebraska History 03:36 Tommy Armstrong Jr Starting As A Freshman. Student Of The Game

Tommy Armstrong Jr Starting As A Freshman. Student Of The Game 05:10 Taylor Martinez As A Teammate

Taylor Martinez As A Teammate 07:36 Small World With Former Players And Teammates Connected Beyond The Field Now

Small World With Former Players And Teammates Connected Beyond The Field Now 07:58 What Is It Like Being The Starting Quarterback Of The Nebraska Huskers. No Social Media

What Is It Like Being The Starting Quarterback Of The Nebraska Huskers. No Social Media 11:50 Roy Helu About Fans Nowadays

Roy Helu About Fans Nowadays 12:24 Huskers Now Having A Mobile Quarterback

Huskers Now Having A Mobile Quarterback 15:29 Dana Holgorsen And The Offense, What Might We See Next Year

Dana Holgorsen And The Offense, What Might We See Next Year 18:26 Tommy Armstrong Jr 2016 Senior Year. Thoughts On The Current Status Of The Huskers

Tommy Armstrong Jr 2016 Senior Year. Thoughts On The Current Status Of The Huskers 21:52 Biggest Game That Haunts Adam Carriker To This Day

Biggest Game That Haunts Adam Carriker To This Day 22:20 Former Teammates Of Tommy Armstrong Jr

Former Teammates Of Tommy Armstrong Jr 24:21 Behind The Scenes Story Of Tommy Armstrong Jr

Behind The Scenes Story Of Tommy Armstrong Jr 25:56 Tommy Armstrong Jr Helps Rescue Neighbors From Burning House

Tommy Armstrong Jr Helps Rescue Neighbors From Burning House 32:04 Adam Questions For Fans

