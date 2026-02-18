Carriker Chronicles: Matt Rhule’s Silence & Nebrasketball Falls to Iowa
In this story:
Matt Rhule and Nebraska football have been unusually quiet this offseason — Rhule and his staff haven’t spoken to the media in more than 50 days. What does that mean for the Huskers? Is it a good thing, or should fans be concerned? Plus, Fred Hoiberg and Nebraska basketball suffer a disappointing rivalry loss to Iowa.
That and much more in this episode of Carriker Chronicles. Hit the play button for that and more in this episode of the Carriker Chronicles. For a synopsis, scroll down.
Spring football is about to start up, and Matt Rhule and his staff haven’t talked to the media in over 50 days. That’s unusual, especially around here.
Adam basically says you can take this one of two ways. Either it’s calculated and they’re locking in, cutting out the noise… or it’s weird. Fans aren’t crazy for at least raising an eyebrow. But he leans toward liking it.
Adam brings up the “actions speak louder than words” adage, mentioning Nick Saban, Joe Namath and Babe Ruth — guys who understood that talking is fine, but backing it up is what matters. Nebraska doesn’t need to win the offseason. Nobody’s hanging a banner for February hype. If the staff is just grinding, developing players, and keeping things in-house? That’s probably a good thing.
At some point, it’s simple. Show it on Saturdays.
Then Adam pivots to basketball… and the latest result wasn't pretty.
Nebraska men’s hoops came up five points short Tuesday night against Iowa on the Hawkeyes' home court. It was a physical, choppy game. Iowa looked like Iowa — tough, confident, kind of annoying in that way they are. Nebraska never really found a rhythm.
Adam runs through some of the numbers and comes back to the same word: consistency. That’s the issue. This team will flash and look legit one night, then follow it up with something like this.
That’s the frustrating part. And when Iowa storms the court after beating you? That doesn’t feel great. Rival games are emotional, sure. But that’s still tough to watch.
Adam zooms out at the end. It’s not doom and gloom across the board. There are positives in other programs. But whether it’s football staying quiet or basketball trying to find itself, the theme’s the same: Talk is cheap. Results matter.
Program order
- 00:00 Intro
- 02:22 Matt Rhule Silence Of 50+ Days With No Press Conferences
- 03:10 Spring Husker Football Starts Saturday
- 04:00 Possible Meanings Behind The Matt Rhule Silence With The Media
- 09:37 Nick Saban, “Actions speak so loudly I can’t hear anything you say.”
- 10:00 Joe Namath, Babe Ruth Examples. Do your words match your actions?
- 12:40 Fan Comments
- 13:15 Actions On The Field Matter Over Anything Else
- 14:39 Off Season Silence Is Welcomed. Huskers Working On Football Without Media Distractions. No "Off Season National Championship" Needed
- 16:41 Nebraska Men’s Basketball Fell To Iowa In Ugly Loss Last Night
- 17:30 Iowa Basketball Team Has Same Look As Their Football Team
- 18:30 Nebraska Men’s Basketball Stats Against Iowa
- 19:20 Finding Consistency Is The Process That Nebraska Men’s Basketball Is Struggling With
- 22:53 Iowa Storming The Court After Beating Nebraska Men’s Basketball
- 24:36 1990 Dream Team Called Zero Timeouts During The Olympics
- 24:50 Wisconsin Men’s Basketball Top Wins Lately
- 25:24 Nebraska Softball Played 9 Ranked Teams. Loading Up Non Conference
- 26:36 Nebraska Baseball Started 3-0
- 27:02 Roger Clemens Never Threw A No Hitter And Won A Cy Young. Nolan Ryan He Threw 7 No Hitters And Never Won A Sy Young
- 27:44 Virginia Baseball 56 Runs Scored In One Day
- 28:23 Roy Helu Husker Football Stats
- 29:17 Adam Questions For Fans
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94