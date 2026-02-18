Carriker Chronicles: Matt Rhule’s Silence & Nebrasketball Falls to Iowa

Matt Rhule and Nebraska football have been unusually quiet this offseason — Rhule and his staff haven’t spoken to the media in more than 50 days. What does that mean for the Huskers? Is it a good thing, or should fans be concerned? Plus, Fred Hoiberg and Nebraska basketball suffer a disappointing rivalry loss to Iowa.



That and much more in this episode of Carriker Chronicles. Hit the play button for that and more in this episode of the Carriker Chronicles. For a synopsis, scroll down.

Spring football is about to start up, and Matt Rhule and his staff haven’t talked to the media in over 50 days. That’s unusual, especially around here.



Adam basically says you can take this one of two ways. Either it’s calculated and they’re locking in, cutting out the noise… or it’s weird. Fans aren’t crazy for at least raising an eyebrow. But he leans toward liking it.

Adam brings up the “actions speak louder than words” adage, mentioning Nick Saban, Joe Namath and Babe Ruth — guys who understood that talking is fine, but backing it up is what matters. Nebraska doesn’t need to win the offseason. Nobody’s hanging a banner for February hype. If the staff is just grinding, developing players, and keeping things in-house? That’s probably a good thing.



At some point, it’s simple. Show it on Saturdays.

Then Adam pivots to basketball… and the latest result wasn't pretty.



Nebraska men’s hoops came up five points short Tuesday night against Iowa on the Hawkeyes' home court. It was a physical, choppy game. Iowa looked like Iowa — tough, confident, kind of annoying in that way they are. Nebraska never really found a rhythm.



Adam runs through some of the numbers and comes back to the same word: consistency. That’s the issue. This team will flash and look legit one night, then follow it up with something like this.



That’s the frustrating part. And when Iowa storms the court after beating you? That doesn’t feel great. Rival games are emotional, sure. But that’s still tough to watch.

Adam zooms out at the end. It’s not doom and gloom across the board. There are positives in other programs. But whether it’s football staying quiet or basketball trying to find itself, the theme’s the same: Talk is cheap. Results matter.

Program order

00:00 Intro

Intro 02:22 Matt Rhule Silence Of 50+ Days With No Press Conferences

Matt Rhule Silence Of 50+ Days With No Press Conferences 03:10 Spring Husker Football Starts Saturday

Spring Husker Football Starts Saturday 04:00 Possible Meanings Behind The Matt Rhule Silence With The Media

Possible Meanings Behind The Matt Rhule Silence With The Media 09:37 Nick Saban, “Actions speak so loudly I can’t hear anything you say.”

Nick Saban, “Actions speak so loudly I can’t hear anything you say.” 10:00 Joe Namath, Babe Ruth Examples. Do your words match your actions?

Joe Namath, Babe Ruth Examples. Do your words match your actions? 12:40 Fan Comments

Fan Comments 13:15 Actions On The Field Matter Over Anything Else

Actions On The Field Matter Over Anything Else 14:39 Off Season Silence Is Welcomed. Huskers Working On Football Without Media Distractions. No "Off Season National Championship" Needed

Off Season Silence Is Welcomed. Huskers Working On Football Without Media Distractions. No "Off Season National Championship" Needed 16:41 Nebraska Men’s Basketball Fell To Iowa In Ugly Loss Last Night

Nebraska Men’s Basketball Fell To Iowa In Ugly Loss Last Night 17:30 Iowa Basketball Team Has Same Look As Their Football Team

Iowa Basketball Team Has Same Look As Their Football Team 18:30 Nebraska Men’s Basketball Stats Against Iowa

Nebraska Men’s Basketball Stats Against Iowa 19:20 Finding Consistency Is The Process That Nebraska Men’s Basketball Is Struggling With

Finding Consistency Is The Process That Nebraska Men’s Basketball Is Struggling With 22:53 Iowa Storming The Court After Beating Nebraska Men’s Basketball

Iowa Storming The Court After Beating Nebraska Men’s Basketball 24:36 1990 Dream Team Called Zero Timeouts During The Olympics

1990 Dream Team Called Zero Timeouts During The Olympics 24:50 Wisconsin Men’s Basketball Top Wins Lately

Wisconsin Men’s Basketball Top Wins Lately 25:24 Nebraska Softball Played 9 Ranked Teams. Loading Up Non Conference

Nebraska Softball Played 9 Ranked Teams. Loading Up Non Conference 26:36 Nebraska Baseball Started 3-0

Nebraska Baseball Started 3-0 27:02 Roger Clemens Never Threw A No Hitter And Won A Cy Young. Nolan Ryan He Threw 7 No Hitters And Never Won A Sy Young

Roger Clemens Never Threw A No Hitter And Won A Cy Young. Nolan Ryan He Threw 7 No Hitters And Never Won A Sy Young 27:44 Virginia Baseball 56 Runs Scored In One Day

Virginia Baseball 56 Runs Scored In One Day 28:23 Roy Helu Husker Football Stats

Roy Helu Husker Football Stats 29:17 Adam Questions For Fans

