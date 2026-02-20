Nebraska football had its first press conference in 51 days. Matt Rhule, Dana Holgorsen, and Rob Aurich all spoke candidly with the media Thursday. Adam Carriker reacts to that and Nebraska's spring practice starting. The Huskers’ coaches had some very interesting things to say. Holgorsen calls it like it is, Rhule may have been anxious, and Aurich made a very good impression. Nebraska fans, get the truth here.



Hit the play button for that and more in this episode of the Carriker Chronicles. For a synopsis, scroll down.

Nebraska football returned to the spotlight with its first press conference in 50-plus days, and the tone from head coach Matt Rhule, offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, and defensive coordinator Rob Aurich made it clear that this spring marks a turning point for the program. Rhule opened by addressing the long quiet stretch since the season ended, explaining that the adjusted offseason schedule was driven by the academic calendar and a desire to better align training with player development. He emphasized accountability, growth, and urgency, noting that the program is no longer in the phase of simply installing systems — now it’s about execution, consistency, and creating real competition at every position.

Several players will miss portions of spring ball due to injury recovery, but Rhule framed that as an opportunity for younger players to step up and earn meaningful reps. One of the biggest storylines is the shift to a brand-new defensive approach under Aurich, who made an immediate impression with his straightforward, no-nonsense philosophy. Aurich repeatedly stressed simplicity for defenders while creating confusion for opposing offenses, explaining that great defense isn’t about complexity but about playing fast, physical, and disciplined. His message centered on fundamentals, communication, and relentless effort, signaling a culture change focused on toughness and clarity.

On the offensive side, Holgorsen offered a candid look at what fans can expect moving forward. He highlighted tempo, adaptability, and putting players in positions to succeed rather than forcing a rigid system. Holgorsen was blunt about past inconsistencies and made it clear that improvement starts with mastering the basics — blocking, route precision, and decision-making at quarterback. The staff discussed how the offense will evolve to maximize strengths, stressing that growth won’t happen overnight but should be obvious as spring practice unfolds.

Rhule also touched on special teams, praising coordinator Brett Maher’s attention to detail and the importance of hidden yardage in close games. Recruiting and staff dynamics came up as well, with strong comments about Geep Wade’s ability to connect with players and run his position group with discipline and clarity.

Overall, the press conference carried a noticeably sharper edge than previous offseason updates. There was optimism, but it was paired with realism — an understanding that Nebraska must translate talk into tangible results. From the new defensive identity to the reshaped offensive vision and renewed emphasis on fundamentals, the message was consistent: this spring is about building habits that win games in the fall. For Husker fans, it was the clearest look yet at how this coaching staff plans to move the program from rebuilding to competing.

Program order

00:00: Intro

Intro 01:56: Breakdown Of Nebraska Football Press Conference Today

Breakdown Of Nebraska Football Press Conference Today 02:20: Nebraska Football Players Out For Spring Ball

Nebraska Football Players Out For Spring Ball 04:00: New Schedule For This Off Season Due To Academic Calendar

New Schedule For This Off Season Due To Academic Calendar 05:46: Brand New Defense

Brand New Defense 06:00: Anthony Colandrea Quarterback For Nebraska Football

Anthony Colandrea Quarterback For Nebraska Football 07:08: What Does Growth Look Like Specifically On The Defensive Line

What Does Growth Look Like Specifically On The Defensive Line 12:09: Matt Rhule On Brett Maher Special Teams Coordinator

Matt Rhule On Brett Maher Special Teams Coordinator 13:31: Geep Wade Great Recruiter And Do Things How He Wants Them Done

Geep Wade Great Recruiter And Do Things How He Wants Them Done 14:18: Dana Holgorsen What Will Offense Look Like

Dana Holgorsen What Will Offense Look Like 17:00: Biggest Improvement For Positions And Specific Look At The Offense

Biggest Improvement For Positions And Specific Look At The Offense 24:19: Rob Aurich Takes The Podium

Rob Aurich Takes The Podium 26:18: Rob Aurich, “Football Is Football.” Simple For Defense Confusing For The Offense

Rob Aurich, “Football Is Football.” Simple For Defense Confusing For The Offense 29:20: Questions For Fans