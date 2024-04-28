Nebraska Baseball Takes Series Over Iowa
Nebraska baseball fought off weather and the Hawkeyes for a weekend series win.
The Huskers took the series 2-1 over Iowa. NU is now 27-14 while Iowa falls to 24-17.
Nebraska took game one on Friday 7-4. Brett Sears didn't factor into the decision and saw his streak of nine consecutive quality starts come to an end. Tyler Stone had a three-run home run while Riley Silva and Josh Overbeek both notched multi-hit games as the Huskers rallied from an early deficit.
Game two became a multi-day affair. The game began on Saturday, where the Huskers jumped out to an 8-1 lead. But severe weather moved through the area in the top of the sixth inning, forcing a suspension of play. On Sunday, the Hawkeyes managed to add a run but NU plated four more to force a "getaway day" mercy run after seven innings, taking the game 12-2.
The series finale was all Iowa, with the Hawkeyes posting runs in the first two innings en route to the 4-1 win. The only Husker run came on a Josh Caron sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.
Nebraska heads to Creighton on Tuesday and hosts Kansas State the following night. The Huskers then travel to Minneapolis for a three-day weekend series against Minnesota
- Box scores: Friday | Saturday/Sunday 1 | Sunday 2