Gallery: Nebraska Baseball Completes Comeback Over Iowa
Huskers take first game of weekend series, 7-4
Nebraska scored six unanswered runs and shut out Iowa over the last five innings for a 7-4 victory Friday night over the Hawkeyes in Lincoln. Tyler Stone's three-run home run in the fifth inning erased a three-run deficit and tied the score at 4-4. Two innings later, the Huskers took the lead on Cole Evans' RBI double, and two more runs in the eighth accounted for the final score. On the mound, the Huskers' Brett Sears took the no-decision to remain 7-0 on the season, but his streak of nine consecutive quality starts ended. | Stats
