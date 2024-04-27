All Huskers

Gallery: Nebraska Baseball Completes Comeback Over Iowa

Huskers take first game of weekend series, 7-4

Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska scored six unanswered runs and shut out Iowa over the last five innings for a 7-4 victory Friday night over the Hawkeyes in Lincoln. Tyler Stone's three-run home run in the fifth inning erased a three-run deficit and tied the score at 4-4. Two innings later, the Huskers took the lead on Cole Evans' RBI double, and two more runs in the eighth accounted for the final score. On the mound, the Huskers' Brett Sears took the no-decision to remain 7-0 on the season, but his streak of nine consecutive quality starts ended. | Stats

Brett sears pitches for Nebraska in the Huskers’ series opener against Iowa.
Brett sears pitches for Nebraska in the Huskers’ series opener against Iowa. / Amarillo Mullen
Cayden Brumbaugh advances to third base on Ben Columbus’ sacrifice fly.
Cayden Brumbaugh advances to third base on Ben Columbus’ sacrifice fly. / Amarillo Mullen
Dylan Carey hits a single to lead off the bottom of the third inning.
Dylan Carey hits a single to lead off the bottom of the third inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Dylan Carey runs back to the dugout after scoring on Ben Columbus’ bases loaded walk.
Dylan Carey runs back to the dugout after scoring on Ben Columbus’ bases loaded walk. / Amarillo Mullen
Brett Sears pitched five complete innings giving up three earned runs a striking out four.
Brett Sears pitched five complete innings giving up three earned runs a striking out four. / Amarillo Mullen
Cayden Brumbaugh eludes the tag and is safe for a stolen base.
Cayden Brumbaugh eludes the tag and is safe for a stolen base. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers celebrate Tyler Stone’s game-tying three-run homer in the fifth inning.
The Huskers celebrate Tyler Stone’s game-tying three-run homer in the fifth inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Josh Caron is called safe for a double.
Josh Caron is called safe for a double. / Amarillo Mullen
Kyle Froelich
Kyle Froelich replaced Sears on the mound and pitched two scoreless innings. / Amarillo Mullen
Joshua Overbeek steals second base.
Joshua Overbeek steals second base. / Amarillo Mullen
Josh Caron runs home to score the go ahead run on Cole Evans’ double.
Josh Caron runs home to score the go ahead run on Cole Evans’ double. / Amarillo Mullen
Josh Caron and Dylan Carey celebrate the Huskers taking the lead in the seventh inning.
Josh Caron and Dylan Carey celebrate the Huskers taking the lead in the seventh inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Jalen Worhley
Jalen Worhley pitched the final two innings and struck out three Hawkeyes. / Amarillo Mullen
Riley Silva hits a double to score Cayden Brumbaugh.
Riley Silva hits a double to score Cayden Brumbaugh. / Amarillo Mullen
Riley Silva celebrates after stealing home.
Riley Silva celebrates after stealing home. / Amarillo Mullen
Garrett Anglim catches the final out of the game to secure Nebraska’s 7-4 comeback victory.
Garrett Anglim catches the final out of the game to secure Nebraska’s 7-4 comeback victory. / Amarillo Mullen
