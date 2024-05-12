Nebraska Baseball Takes Final Home Series Over Indiana
A fourth straight Big Ten Conference series win for Nebraska baseball.
The Huskers disappointingly dropped the Friday affair to the Hoosiers, but took Saturday and Sunday for the series win. Nebraska is now 32-18 while Indiana drops to 28-21.
NU is now a game out of first place in the Big Ten, alone in second behind first-place Illinois.
1. Friday Night | Indiana 10, Nebraska 5
Nebraska led 5-3 heading into the ninth inning Friday night, but Indiana rallied to score seven runs and take the game 10-5. That late rally ruined a solid start from Brett Sears, who allowed two runs, one of them earned, on three hits over 7.0 innings. | Box score
2. Saturday Night | Nebraska 5, Indiana 2 (10 innings)
Setting up for a similar gut punch Saturday on Senior Day, Indiana tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the eighth inning. When neither team scored in the ninth, the teams headed to extra innings. Indiana was blanked in the top half of the tenth. Then, with two outs and a pair of runners on base, Cole Evans drilled the ball 415 feet to center field, walking off the game 5-2. | Box score | Gallery
3. Sunday Afternoon | Nebraska 4, Indiana 2
For the first time all weekend, Nebraska didn't need to take its final at bat. NU grabbed a pair of runs in the third inning and added one in each of the sixth and seventh innings while the Hoosiers could muster only a pair of solo home runs. Nebraska got the 4-2 Mother's Day win while using just two pitchers: Jackson Brockett for 5.0 innings and Drew Christo for the final 4.0 innings. | Box score
Up Next
Nebraska heads to Michigan State for a Thursday, Friday, Saturday series to close out the regular season. The Big Ten Conference Tournament is May 21-26 in Omaha at Charles Schwab Field.