Gallery: Early Scoring Secures Win for Nebraska Baseball's Home Opener

Nebraska built an early cushion and relied on strong pitching down the stretch to secure an 8-5 victory over Omaha on Tuesday afternoon at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. A dominant six-run outburst in the opening inning proved to be the difference, as the Huskers established control early and then held off a late push from the Mavericks to improve their record to 6-5 on the season. Omaha, which fell to 4-7, threatened in the final innings but ultimately could not overcome Nebraska’s explosive start.

Dylan Carey paced the Big Red offense with an impressive 3-for-5 performance at the plate, including a double and two runs batted in. Cole Kitchens also played a pivotal role, going 2-for-4 while delivering a double and a two-run home run. Kitchens drove in three runs overall, providing critical production in the middle of the lineup. Mac Moyer contributed efficiently as well, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored. Case Sanderson added a hit and drove in a run, while Nico Newhan chipped in with a double and crossed the plate once as part of Nebraska’s balanced offensive attack.

On the mound, Cooper Katskee turned in a standout performance to earn his first win of the year. The right-hander worked six innings, allowing three runs—only two of which were earned—on five hits. He recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts, consistently missing bats and limiting damage after Omaha’s early success. Chase Olson followed with a brief appearance, surrendering one run in one-third of an inning. Ryan Harrahill provided stability out of the bullpen, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings and navigating out of a jam in the eighth inning. J’Shawn Unger closed the door to secure his first save of the season, pitching the final 1.1 innings despite allowing a run in the ninth.

Omaha struck first in the top of the opening frame, using a two-out, two-run home run to right-center field to jump out to a 2-0 advantage. However, Nebraska answered immediately and emphatically in the bottom half of the inning. The Huskers sent 10 batters to the plate and erupted for six runs, completely shifting the momentum of the game.

Moyer and Overbeek began the rally with consecutive walks, setting the stage for Carey’s run-scoring double down the right-field line that trimmed the deficit to one. Sanderson followed with a groundout that brought home another run to tie the contest. Kitchens then delivered the decisive blow of the inning, launching a two-run homer to right field to put Nebraska ahead 4-2.

The Huskers weren’t finished. After loading the bases on two hit batters and a double by Newhan, Moyer lined a two-RBI single through the left side, extending the lead to 6-2 before the inning came to a close.

Nebraska continued to add on in the following frames. Kitchens drove in Carey with a double in the second inning to stretch the lead to 7-2. In the third, Carey collected another RBI with a single to left field, scoring Jeter Worthley—who had been hit by a pitch for the third time in the game—to make it 8-2.

Omaha steadily chipped away at the deficit in the later innings. The Mavericks capitalized on two singles and a Nebraska error in the sixth to score an unearned run, narrowing the margin to 8-3. An RBI single in the seventh brought Omaha within four runs at 8-4.

The tension heightened in the eighth when Harrahill maneuvered out of a bases-loaded situation, stranding three Omaha runners to preserve the four-run cushion heading into the ninth. In the final inning, Unger allowed two walks and an RBI single that pulled the Mavericks within 8-5. With the tying run still out of reach but momentum shifting, Unger regrouped and retired the final batter to seal the victory.

Jett Buck (left) and Dylan Carey (right) shake hands prior to Nebraska's home opener against Omaha. | Amarillo Mullen

Joshua Overbeek throws from third base for an out. | Amarillo Mullen

Dylan Carey points to the dugout after his double to score Moyer in the first inning. | Amarillo Mullen

Cole Kitchens (12) greets teammates at home plate after his two-run homer to break open the first inning scoring. | Amarillo Mullen

Nico Newhan celebrates a double to continue the Huskers' half of the first. | Amarillo Mullen

Jeter Worthley flips his bat back to the dugout after being hit by pitch. | Amarillo Mullen

Mac Moyer points to the dugout after a two-RBI single. | Amarillo Mullen

Dylan Carey hits a single to lead off the second inning. | Amarillo Mullen

Cooper Katskee started the game on the mound and went six innings with two earned runs and ten strikeouts. | Amarillo Mullen

Mac Moyer catches a fly ball in center field. | Amarillo Mullen

Dylan Carey throws to first base for an out. | Amarillo Mullen

Pinch runner, Preston Freeman, steals second base. | Amarillo Mullen

Chase Olson replaced Katskee on the mound in the seventh inning. | Amarillo Mullen

Devin Nunez points to the dugout after a single to start the bottom of the seventh. | Amarillo Mullen

Ryan Harahill was Nebraska' s third pitcher of the game and gave up two hits in his 1.1 innings of work. | Amarillo Mullen

Preston Freeman hits a lead off single in the eighth. | Amarillo Mullen

Preston Freeman points to the dugout after his single. | Amarillo Mullen

J'Shawn Unger finished the game and collected his first career save. | Amarillo Mullen