Nebraska Baseball Opens Weekend Series with Extra-Inning Win Over No. 7 Auburn

Nebraska baseball has notched back-to-back wins over ranked teams.

After topping No. 16 Florida State to close out the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas, NU opened a three-game series at No. 7 with a 10-inning win, 9-8. The Huskers improved to 5-3, while the Tigers fell to 7-2.

The Game

Nebraska's Ty Horn and Auburn's Jake Maricano were dominant over the first two and a half innings, keeping all threats at bay. That changed in the bottom of the third.

Horn gave up a leadoff single. That runner was able to move all the way to third after stealing second and advancing again on an error. A sacrifice fly got the scoring started. Three more singles and a walk brought three more runs across, giving Auburn a 4-0 lead.

Nebraska answered with a two-out rally in the top of the fourth. Cole Kitchens doubled to drive in Case Sanderson. Will Jesske then drove in Kitchens with his own double, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

Will Jesske stands on second after his fourth-inning double. He would launch a three-run home run in the 10th to win the game. | Nebraska Athletics

The Tigers added another run in the bottom of the fourth. That 5-2 score remained through the seventh inning.

In the top of the eighth, Nebraska sprang to life again. And, again, it was a pair of doubles to do the trick. Dylan Carey doubled to left field to score Sanderson and Mac Moyer. Kitchens then doubled to drive in Joshua Overbeek, tying the game at 5-5.

Nebraska designated hitter Cole Kitchens had two doubles in Friday's win over No. 7 Auburn. | Nebraska Athletics

Both teams went down 1-2-3 in the ninth inning, sending the game to extras.

Sanderson opened the 10th inning with a double down the left field line, moving up to third as Overbeek was thrown out at first base. Carey singled to left to drive in Sanderson, giving Nebraska its first lead of the game.

Two batters later, Jesske launched a three-run homer to left center.

Trailing 9-5, Auburn didn't go gentle into that good night. Two walks and two singles added two runs. Another walk led to a groundout that scored a third run. Now down by one with two outs and runners on second and third, the last chance for the Tigers turned into a pop fly to end the game.

The Stats

Seven Husker pitchers combined to allow eight runs, seven earned, on nine hits. The group issued seven walks, hit one batter, and had eight strikeouts.

Starter Horn was chased off in the fourth inning, giving up five runs on five hits. He had five strikeouts to two walks.

J'Shawn Unger got the win for his 2.1 innings of work at the end of the game. He issued three walks and allowed a hit, leading to a pair of Tiger runs.

Unger hangs a 0 in the 8th.



E8 | Nebraska 5, Auburn 5 pic.twitter.com/EVrRhpAk2U — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) February 28, 2026

The Husker hitters tallied 14 hits, led by the 3-for-5 effort from Sanderson. Four other Huskers had multi-hit outings. Jesske led the team with four RBI, followed by three RBI from Carey.

Auburn left nine runners on base, while Nebraska stranded eight.

What's Next

Nebraska and Auburn continue their three-game set on Saturday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. CST from Plainsman Park. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Baseball's 2026 Schedule

Feb. 13 Nebraska 12, UConn 2 [7 inn.] (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 14 Nebraska 7, Northeastern 4 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 15 Nebraska 9, Grand Canyon 1 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 16 Stanford 11, Nebraska 6 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 20 Louisville 4, Nebraska 2 (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 21 Kansas State 3, Nebraska 3 FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 22 Nebraska 10, Florida State 1 (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 27 Nebraska 9, Auburn 8

Feb. 28 at Auburn 2 p.m. ESPN+

Mar. 1 at Auburn 1 p.m. ESPN+

Mar. 3 vs. Omaha 1:30 p.m.

Mar. 4 vs. South Dakota State 1:30 p.m.

Mar. 6 vs. Michigan State 2 p.m.

Mar. 7 vs. Michigan State 1 p.m.

Mar. 8 vs. Michigan State 12 p.m.

Mar. 11 North Dakota State 6 p.m.

Mar. 13 vs. Maine 6 p.m.

Mar. 14 vs. Maine 2 p.m.

Mar. 15 vs. Maine 12 p.m.

Mar. 17 at Wichita State 6 p.m.

Mar. 18 at Wichita State 2 p.m.

Mar. 20 at Michigan 3 p.m.

Mar. 21 at Michigan 1 p.m.

Mar. 22 at Michigan 12 p.m.

Mar. 24 at Kansas State 6 p.m.

Mar. 27 vs. Indiana 6 p.m.

Mar. 28 vs. Indiana 2 p.m.

Mar. 29 vs. Indiana 12 p.m.

Mar. 31 at Creighton 6 p.m.

Apr. 3 vs. Penn State 6 p.m.

Apr. 4 vs. Penn State 2 p.m.

Apr. 5 vs. Penn State 12 p.m.

Apr. 7 vs. Kansas 6 p.m.

Apr. 10 at Oregon 7 p.m.

Apr. 11 at Oregon 4 p.m.

Apr. 12 at Oregon 2 p.m.

Apr 14 vs. Creighton 6 p.m.

Apr. 17 vs. USC 6 p.m.

Apr. 18 vs. USC 2 p.m.

Apr. 19 vs. USC 12 p.m.

Apr. 21 at Kansas 6 p.m.

Apr. 24 at Illinois 6 p.m.

Apr. 25 at Illinois 3 p.m.

Apr. 26 at Illinois 1 p.m.

Apr. 28 vs. Kansas State 6 p.m.

May 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m.

May 2 at Ohio State 2 p.m.

May 3 at Ohio State 12 p.m.

May 8 vs. Iowa 6 p.m.

May 9 vs. Iowa 2 p.m.

May 10 vs. Iowa 1 p.m.

May 12 at Creighton 6 p.m.

May 14 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

May 15 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

May 16 at Minnesota 1 p.m.

May 19-24 Big Ten Tournament

Home games are bolded. All times central.