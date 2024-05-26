Gallery: Husker Baseball Advances to Big Ten Title Game
Nebraska staves off elimination a fourth consecutive time
Nebraska rolled to a 10-4 victory Saturday over Indiana, advancing to Sunday's Big Ten Tournament championship game against Penn State. It was Nebraska's fourth consecutive victory this week in an elimination game, and the Huskers became the first team in 15 years to reach the championship game after opening the tournament with a loss. | Recap
