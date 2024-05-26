Gallery: Husker Baseball Advances to Big Ten Title Game

All Huskers

Nebraska staves off elimination a fourth consecutive time

Nebraska rolled to a 10-4 victory Saturday over Indiana, advancing to Sunday's Big Ten Tournament championship game against Penn State. It was Nebraska's fourth consecutive victory this week in an elimination game, and the Huskers became the first team in 15 years to reach the championship game after opening the tournament with a loss. | Recap

Drew Christo started on the mound for Nebraska and struck out five Indiana batters in five innings pitched. / Amarillo Mullen
Case Sanderson makes a catch in right field. / Amarillo Mullen
Joshua Overbeek connects for a three-run double. / Amarillo Mullen
Riley Silva (1) and Rhett Stokes (9) run back to the dugout after scoring on Overbeek's double. / Amarillo Mullen
Caleb Clark celebrates Nebraska going up 3-0 in the second inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Riley Silva catches the ball in center field. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers celebrate Josh Caron's fifth home run of the tournament. / Amarillo Mullen
Gabe Swansen hits a single in the third inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Rhett Stokes celebrates his fourth-inning double. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers celebrate Gabe Swansen's (44) two-run homer in the fifth. / Amarillo Mullen
Kyle Perry pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the Huskers. / Amarillo Mullen
Joshua Overbeek led the Huskers with four RBIs against the Hoosiers. / Amarillo Mullen
Rhett Stokes throws to first base for an out. / Amarillo Mullen
Ben Columbus rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Clay Bradford celebrates his pinch-hit double in the eighth. / Amarillo Mullen
Casey Daiss closed the game for the Huskers and secured the 10-4 win. / Amarillo Mullen
Clay Bradford (left), Drew Christo (middle) and Kyle Perry (right) run out of the dugout to celebrate Nebraska advancing to Sunday's championship game. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers celebrate after placing the sticker on the wall. / Amarillo Mullen

