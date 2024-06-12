Nebraska Basketball, Fred Hoiberg Tap Former Husker for Graduate Assistant Position
Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg didn't have to look far for one of his new staff members.
Former Husker Josiah Allick will be staying with NU for at least one more season. He and Triston Simpson will serve as graduate assistants for the upcoming season.
“We are excited to keep Josiah around our program,” Hoiberg said. “Everyone saw the contributions he made as a player here with his work ethic, selflessness and leadership abilities. He is an outstanding communicator who relates exceptionally well with people, and his experiences will help our current players as we continue to build a winning culture.”
Allick, a Lincoln North Star grad, played his final season of collegiate basketball with the Huskers. He helped Nebraska to its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2014.
Simpson, also a Lincoln North Star grad, played collegiately at South Dakota. The three-year starter and two-time All-Summit League honoree played in 124 games for the Coyotes, scoring 1,193 points and dishing out nearly 400 assists. He then spent three season playing professionally overseas with stops in Iceland, Argentina, Cyprus, and Estonia.
“We are pleased that Triston has joined our staff,” Hoiberg said. “He had a chance to get into coaching at the junior college level and helped Indiana Hills to the national tournament last year. Triston was a multi-year starter at point guard at South Dakota and played professionally for a few years before getting into coaching, and that experience will help him as he continues his adjustment to the coaching ranks.”
Allick and Simpson will join Nihilo Ibarra and Justin Moore as graduate assistants for the upcoming season.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking All Huskers, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.