Nebraska Powers Past Indiana to Make Big Ten Championship Game
Nebraska baseball is headed to the Big Ten Tournament championship game for the first time since 2019.
The Huskers beat Indiana 10-4 in a do-or-die semifinal Saturday evening. It was the second game of the day between the two teams, with Nebraska forcing the game after a 4-2 win in the morning.
Nebraska improves to 38-20 while Indiana drops to 32-24-1. The Hoosiers are projected as a No. 3 seed in the latest D1Baseball postseason projections, but they'll have to wait until the field is announced Monday to know if their season will continue.
A powerful day at the plate saw Josh Caron, Ben Columbus and Gabe Swansen all hit home runs. Swansen went 4-for-5 in the game, and Joshua Overbeek drove in four runs.
Drew Christo earned the win on the hill, going 5.0 innings and allowing one earned run on five hits, striking out five.
This will be the fourth league championship game appearance for Nebraska since joining the Big Ten. NU is 0-3 so far, looking for its first Big Ten Tournament title.
Nebraska and Penn State, which is also searching for its first Big Ten Tournament title, will face off Sunday at 10 a.m. CDT at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
