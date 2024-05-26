All Huskers

Nebraska Powers Past Indiana to Make Big Ten Championship Game

The Huskers used a trio of home runs to take the do-or-die semifinal and reach the fourth Big Ten title game in program history. Nebraska will face Penn State Sunday morning.

Kaleb Henry

Gabe Swansen watches his two-run homer, which made it a 6-1 game in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Gabe Swansen watches his two-run homer, which made it a 6-1 game in the bottom of the fifth inning. / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska baseball is headed to the Big Ten Tournament championship game for the first time since 2019.

The Huskers beat Indiana 10-4 in a do-or-die semifinal Saturday evening. It was the second game of the day between the two teams, with Nebraska forcing the game after a 4-2 win in the morning.

Nebraska improves to 38-20 while Indiana drops to 32-24-1. The Hoosiers are projected as a No. 3 seed in the latest D1Baseball postseason projections, but they'll have to wait until the field is announced Monday to know if their season will continue.

A powerful day at the plate saw Josh Caron, Ben Columbus and Gabe Swansen all hit home runs. Swansen went 4-for-5 in the game, and Joshua Overbeek drove in four runs.

Drew Christo earned the win on the hill, going 5.0 innings and allowing one earned run on five hits, striking out five.

This will be the fourth league championship game appearance for Nebraska since joining the Big Ten. NU is 0-3 so far, looking for its first Big Ten Tournament title.

Nebraska and Penn State, which is also searching for its first Big Ten Tournament title, will face off Sunday at 10 a.m. CDT at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 