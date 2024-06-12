Nebraska Volleyball Reveals 2024 Schedule

All Huskers

The reigning Big Ten Conference champion Nebraska volleyball team will open, and hopefully close, their season in Louisville, Kentucky, with trips to both coasts along the way.

Aug 30, 2023; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Ally Batenhorst (14) celebrates with her teammates after scoring against the Omaha Mavericks during the third set at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska volleyball's 2024 season could be bookended by trips to Louisville, Kentucky.

The Huskers announced their fall slate Wednesday. NU will play 31 matches, with 20 coming against Big Ten Conference opponents. The Big Red will play 18 matches at home in the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

More than a third of NU's matches will feature teams that finished in the top 25 of the 2023 AVCA Coaches Poll, including six against top 10 teams.

Nebraska opens the season on Aug. 27 against Kentucky at the AVCA First Serve Showcase in Louisville. The KFC Yum! Center will also host the NCAA Semifinals and Final in December.

The home opener with be Aug. 30 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with a match against TCU the next day. Nebraska will then head on the road for a midweek matchup at SMU.

Oct 21, 2023; Lincoln, NE, USA; The Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrate after a point against the Wisconsin Badgers during the fifth set at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Other non-conference matches of note are home dates with Creighton (Sept. 10), Arizona State (Sept. 13), and Stanford (Sept. 18) while NU heads back to Louisville Sept. 22 to take on the Cardinals.

The reigning Big Ten champion Huskers will open with a pair of newcomers to the league: UCLA (Sept. 27) and USC (Sept. 29). Nebraska will be on the road to face the other two additions to the Big Ten, heading to Oregon on Nov. 7 and Washington on Nov. 9.

Prior to the season, the Huskers will hold their annual Red-White Scrimmage at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. CDT. Fan Day will be that morning from 10 a.m. to noon. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 13 at 10 a.m. on Huskers.com.

The full 2024 Nebraska volleyball schedule can be seen below.

Date

Opponent

Time (CT)

Location

Saturday, Aug. 24

Red-White Scrimmage

6 p.m.

Louisville, Ky.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

vs. Kentucky

6 p.m.

Devaney Center

Friday, Aug. 30

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

7 p.m.

Devaney Center

Saturday, Aug. 31

TCU

7:30 p.m.

Dallas, Texas

Tuesday, Sept. 3

at SMU

7 p.m.

Devaney Center

Thursday, Sept. 5

The Citadel

6 p.m.

Devaney Center

Saturday, Sept. 7

Montana State

2 p.m.

Devaney Center

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Creighton

7 p.m.

Devaney Center

Friday, Sept. 13

Arizona State

6 p.m.

Devaney Center

Saturday, Sept. 14

Wichita State

2 p.m.

Devaney Center

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Stanford

7 p.m.

Devaney Center

Sunday, Sept. 22

at Louisville

TBD

Louisville, Ky.

Friday, Sept. 27

UCLA

TBD

Devaney Center

Sunday, Sept. 29

USC

TBD

Devaney Center

Thursday, Oct. 3

at Illinois

TBD

Champaign, Ill.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Iowa

TBD

Devaney Center

Friday, Oct. 11

Purdue

TBD

Devaney Center

Saturday, Oct. 12

Rutgers

TBD

Devaney Center

Friday, Oct. 18

at Michigan State

TBD

East Lansing, Mich.

Saturday, Oct. 19

at Ohio State

TBD

Columbus, Ohio

Friday, Oct. 25

Illinois

TBD

Devaney Center

Saturday, Oct. 26

Michigan

TBD

Devaney Center

Friday, Nov. 1

at Wisconsin

TBD

Madison, Wis.

Saturday, Nov. 2

at Northwestern

TBD

Evanston, Ill.

Thursday, Nov. 7

at Oregon

TBD

Eugene, Ore.

Saturday, Nov. 9

at Washington

TBD

Seattle, Wash.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Minnesota

TBD

Devaney Center

Saturday, Nov. 16

Indiana

TBD

Devaney Center

Wednesday, Nov. 20

at Iowa

TBD

Iowa City, Iowa

Saturday, Nov. 23

Wisconsin

TBD

Devaney Center

Friday, Nov. 29

at Penn State

TBD

University Park, Pa.

Saturday, Nov. 30

at Maryland

TBD

College Park, Md.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking All Huskers, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

