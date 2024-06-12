Nebraska Volleyball Reveals 2024 Schedule
Nebraska volleyball's 2024 season could be bookended by trips to Louisville, Kentucky.
The Huskers announced their fall slate Wednesday. NU will play 31 matches, with 20 coming against Big Ten Conference opponents. The Big Red will play 18 matches at home in the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
More than a third of NU's matches will feature teams that finished in the top 25 of the 2023 AVCA Coaches Poll, including six against top 10 teams.
Nebraska opens the season on Aug. 27 against Kentucky at the AVCA First Serve Showcase in Louisville. The KFC Yum! Center will also host the NCAA Semifinals and Final in December.
The home opener with be Aug. 30 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with a match against TCU the next day. Nebraska will then head on the road for a midweek matchup at SMU.
Other non-conference matches of note are home dates with Creighton (Sept. 10), Arizona State (Sept. 13), and Stanford (Sept. 18) while NU heads back to Louisville Sept. 22 to take on the Cardinals.
The reigning Big Ten champion Huskers will open with a pair of newcomers to the league: UCLA (Sept. 27) and USC (Sept. 29). Nebraska will be on the road to face the other two additions to the Big Ten, heading to Oregon on Nov. 7 and Washington on Nov. 9.
Prior to the season, the Huskers will hold their annual Red-White Scrimmage at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. CDT. Fan Day will be that morning from 10 a.m. to noon. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 13 at 10 a.m. on Huskers.com.
The full 2024 Nebraska volleyball schedule can be seen below.
Date
Opponent
Time (CT)
Location
Saturday, Aug. 24
Red-White Scrimmage
6 p.m.
Louisville, Ky.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
vs. Kentucky
6 p.m.
Devaney Center
Friday, Aug. 30
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
7 p.m.
Devaney Center
Saturday, Aug. 31
TCU
7:30 p.m.
Dallas, Texas
Tuesday, Sept. 3
at SMU
7 p.m.
Devaney Center
Thursday, Sept. 5
The Citadel
6 p.m.
Devaney Center
Saturday, Sept. 7
Montana State
2 p.m.
Devaney Center
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Creighton
7 p.m.
Devaney Center
Friday, Sept. 13
Arizona State
6 p.m.
Devaney Center
Saturday, Sept. 14
Wichita State
2 p.m.
Devaney Center
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Stanford
7 p.m.
Devaney Center
Sunday, Sept. 22
at Louisville
TBD
Louisville, Ky.
Friday, Sept. 27
UCLA
TBD
Devaney Center
Sunday, Sept. 29
USC
TBD
Devaney Center
Thursday, Oct. 3
at Illinois
TBD
Champaign, Ill.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Iowa
TBD
Devaney Center
Friday, Oct. 11
Purdue
TBD
Devaney Center
Saturday, Oct. 12
Rutgers
TBD
Devaney Center
Friday, Oct. 18
at Michigan State
TBD
East Lansing, Mich.
Saturday, Oct. 19
at Ohio State
TBD
Columbus, Ohio
Friday, Oct. 25
Illinois
TBD
Devaney Center
Saturday, Oct. 26
Michigan
TBD
Devaney Center
Friday, Nov. 1
at Wisconsin
TBD
Madison, Wis.
Saturday, Nov. 2
at Northwestern
TBD
Evanston, Ill.
Thursday, Nov. 7
at Oregon
TBD
Eugene, Ore.
Saturday, Nov. 9
at Washington
TBD
Seattle, Wash.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Minnesota
TBD
Devaney Center
Saturday, Nov. 16
Indiana
TBD
Devaney Center
Wednesday, Nov. 20
at Iowa
TBD
Iowa City, Iowa
Saturday, Nov. 23
Wisconsin
TBD
Devaney Center
Friday, Nov. 29
at Penn State
TBD
University Park, Pa.
Saturday, Nov. 30
at Maryland
TBD
College Park, Md.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking All Huskers, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.