Gallery: Huskers Fall to Ole Miss in Game Two of Lincoln Regional
Ole Miss scored three runs in the sixth inning and got solid work from its bullpen to beat Nebraska 6-3. The game lasted two days after weather stopped play Saturday night and forced the final innings to Sunday afternoon at Hawks Field. With the win, the Rebels moved to 38-21, while Nebraska dropped to 43-16.
The game was close for the first five innings, with both pitchers keeping things tight until Ole Miss broke through in the sixth and stayed ahead. Nebraska had eight hits but went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base. Ole Miss had nine hits and made the most of its chances, going 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
Nebraska starter Ty Horn pitched well early, holding Ole Miss scoreless for the first five innings. He went 5.2 innings and gave up just three hits before Ole Miss rallied in the sixth. Horn struck out nine and walked two, but the Rebels broke through after two singles and a hit batter loaded the bases. Austin Fawley hit a sacrifice fly for the first run, and shortstop Owen Paino followed with a two-run single to make it 3-0.
The Huskers got on the board in the bottom of the fourth when Jett Buck hit a solo homerun, breaking the scoreless tie. But Nebraska had trouble finding offense against Ole Miss starter Taylor Rabe, who allowed just four hits over six innings and struck out nine. Rabe picked up his fifth win of the season.
After Ole Miss made it 3-1, the Rebels added to their lead in the seventh. The Rebels got three straight hits off Nebraska reliever Tucker Timmerman, including an RBI single from Judd Utermark and another run-scoring hit from Will Furniss. The two runs made it 6-1 and gave Ole Miss control.
Nebraska tried to rally in the bottom of the eighth. Pinch hitter Max Buettenback hit a two-run homer to left, cutting the score to 6-3.
Nebraska started its hitting in the ninth with back-to-back singles. A double play from Rhett Stokes and a groundout from Jeter Worthly ended Nebraska’s chance at a comeback.
Carey, Case Sanderson, and Buck all had multiple hits for Nebraska. Carey went 3-for-5 and scored a run, and Sanderson added two hits. Nebraska’s pitchers struck out 15 Ole Miss batters, but the Rebels made their nine hits count and took advantage of key chances in the middle innings.
For Ole Miss, Utermark and Furniss each had three hits, and Paino’s three RBIs made a big difference. The Rebels’ balanced offense and timely hitting helped them beat Nebraska’s strong starting pitching and win 6-3 in a game that lasted almost 14 hours.
The Huskers now move to the losers bracket and will play Arizona State Sunday afternoon, and will have to beat Ole Miss twice in the next two days to make a super regional.
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Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.