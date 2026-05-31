Gallery: Huskers Fall to Ole Miss in Game Two of Lincoln Regional

Ole Miss scored three runs in the sixth inning and got solid work from its bullpen to beat Nebraska 6-3. The game lasted two days after weather stopped play Saturday night and forced the final innings to Sunday afternoon at Hawks Field. With the win, the Rebels moved to 38-21, while Nebraska dropped to 43-16.

The game was close for the first five innings, with both pitchers keeping things tight until Ole Miss broke through in the sixth and stayed ahead. Nebraska had eight hits but went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base. Ole Miss had nine hits and made the most of its chances, going 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Nebraska starter Ty Horn pitched well early, holding Ole Miss scoreless for the first five innings. He went 5.2 innings and gave up just three hits before Ole Miss rallied in the sixth. Horn struck out nine and walked two, but the Rebels broke through after two singles and a hit batter loaded the bases. Austin Fawley hit a sacrifice fly for the first run, and shortstop Owen Paino followed with a two-run single to make it 3-0.

The Huskers got on the board in the bottom of the fourth when Jett Buck hit a solo homerun, breaking the scoreless tie. But Nebraska had trouble finding offense against Ole Miss starter Taylor Rabe, who allowed just four hits over six innings and struck out nine. Rabe picked up his fifth win of the season.

After Ole Miss made it 3-1, the Rebels added to their lead in the seventh. The Rebels got three straight hits off Nebraska reliever Tucker Timmerman, including an RBI single from Judd Utermark and another run-scoring hit from Will Furniss. The two runs made it 6-1 and gave Ole Miss control.

Nebraska tried to rally in the bottom of the eighth. Pinch hitter Max Buettenback hit a two-run homer to left, cutting the score to 6-3.

Nebraska started its hitting in the ninth with back-to-back singles. A double play from Rhett Stokes and a groundout from Jeter Worthly ended Nebraska’s chance at a comeback.

Carey, Case Sanderson, and Buck all had multiple hits for Nebraska. Carey went 3-for-5 and scored a run, and Sanderson added two hits. Nebraska’s pitchers struck out 15 Ole Miss batters, but the Rebels made their nine hits count and took advantage of key chances in the middle innings.

For Ole Miss, Utermark and Furniss each had three hits, and Paino’s three RBIs made a big difference. The Rebels’ balanced offense and timely hitting helped them beat Nebraska’s strong starting pitching and win 6-3 in a game that lasted almost 14 hours.

The Huskers now move to the losers bracket and will play Arizona State Sunday afternoon, and will have to beat Ole Miss twice in the next two days to make a super regional.

Head coach Will Bolt chats with the Husker Baseball team prior to their game against Ole Miss in the Lincoln Regional. | Amarillo Mullen

Dylan Carey tosses his bat after a walk in his first at bat. | Amarillo Mullen

Dylan Carey throws the ball to first base to finish an unassisted double play. | Amarillo Mullen

Ty Horn points to Dylan Carey after the double play. | Amarillo Mullen

Joshua Overbeek connects for a single. | Amarillo Mullen

Ty Horn struck out nine and gave up three earned runs in 5.2 innings. | Amarillo Mullen

Ty Horn smiles after catching an out at first base to end the inning. | Amarillo Mullen

Jett Buck smiles as he comes home to score on his solo homerun. | Amarillo Mullen

Jett Buck's (1) homer gave Nebraska the 1-0 lead. | Amarillo Mullen

Tucker Timmerman replaced Horn on the mound with two outs in the top of the fifth. | Amarillo Mullen

Pryce Bender was the final pitcher on the mound before the game was suspended before the start of the ninth inning. | Amarillo Mullen

Max Buettenback (11) hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to cut Ole Miss' lead to 6-3. | Amarillo Mullen

Jalen Worthley finished the suspended game on the mound for the Huskers. | Amarillo Mullen

Jalen Worthley walks off the field after a scoreless ninth. | Amarillo Mullen

Joshua Overbeek points to the dugout after a lead off single. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego got a single to put two on with no outs for the Huskers, but no runs would come home. | Amarillo Mullen