Ole Miss Sends Nebraska to Elimination Bracket of the Lincoln Regional

LINCOLN — Nebraska baseball is on the brink of elimination from the Lincoln Regional.

In a game that was delayed and then suspended from Saturday night to Sunday, Ole Miss emerged victorious over Nebraska 6-3. The Rebels improved to 38-21, while the Huskers fell to 43-16.

A general view of Haymarket Park for the Lincoln Regional game between Nebraska and Ole Miss. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

This was just the second loss of the season for NU at Haymarket Park.

The Game

Only one runner advanced into scoring position over the first three innings, as starters Ty Horn and Taylor Rabe were absolutely dealing. That changed in the fourth inning, after Horn got through another clean top half.

After striking out the first two batters, Rabe left a 2-0 pitch in the money spot for Husker outfielder Jett Buck. Buck lifted the ball over the right field wall for the first run of the game.

Nebraska outfielder Jett Buck hits a solo home run against Ole Miss in the Lincoln Regional. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Neither team threatened in the fifth, but the sixth inning is where the game began to turn.

In the top half, as Horn had eclipsed the 100-pitch mark, Ole Miss put runners on the corners with two outs. The Husker coaching staff elected to leave Horn in, but Rebel outfielder Owen Paino promptly knocked a two-RBI double to take the lead. Paino would take third on a wild pitch, and then Horn delivered a walk.

That was enough for Horn to see his day on the hill come to a close with 120 pitches delivered. Tucker Timmerman took over, allowing a run to score on a single before notching a strikeout.

In the bottom of the sixth, Nebraska was primed to answer. Back-to-back singles had Nebraska with runners on first and second and just one out. A hit by pitch added Will Jesske to the now bases-loaded party.

With a full count, Buck watched strike three go by. Joshua Overbeek then hit a weak grounder to the second baseman for the final out of the inning, ending the inning with no runs for the home side.

Nebraska outfielder Jett Buck reacts to being called out on strikes. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Timmerman issued a pair of walks to begin the seventh, prompting his replacement by Caleb Clark. Clark got two outs over the next four pitches, but then loaded the bases with a walk. Another walk brought in a run, and Clark was replaced by Pryce Bender. Bender also walked in a run before getting out of the jam.

Rabe was finally replaced by Rebel reliever JP Robertson in the bottom of the seventh. He sat down the Nebraska hitters 1-2-3, including a pair of strikeouts.

Bender gave up an unearned run in the top of the eighth, when a throwing error from the outfield allowed a runner from first to come all the way around to score.

Down 6-1, Nebraska showed some life in the bottom of the frame. Jeter Worthley singled before back-to-back Huskers went down. Max Buettenback, pinch-hitting for Reed Strohmeyer, took an 0-1 pitch over left field for the two-run home run.

Still in the fight.



Two-run shot from Buettenback makes it 6-3.



📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/AnRYfmrGgE — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) May 31, 2026

After Buck went down swinging to end the inning, the game entered a weather delay. The contest was eventually suspended until Sunday at noon, with just one inning left to go.

When play resumed, Jalen Worthley took over for Nebraska. After a walk, he struckout the next three Rebels.

In the last chance for the Big Red, Overbeek and Drew Grego singled to chase off Landon Waters with just two batters faced. Hudson Calhoun came in and immediately got a ground ball to third base for a double play. Mac Moyer was hit by a pitch to get on, but a fielder's choice ended the game.

The Stats

Horn took the loss, dropping his 2026 record to 3-3 across 22 appearances. He allowed three runs, all earned, on six hits, while issuing two walks and striking out nine.

Nebraska starting pitcher Ty Horn delivers against Ole Miss in the Lincoln Regional. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Rabe improved to 5-3 with the win. He went 6.0 innings, allowing one earned run on four hits, while issuing two walks and striking out nine.

Ole Miss outhit Nebraska 9-8. The Rebels also left more runners on base: 12-8.

Overbeek was the only Husker to notch multiple hits. He went 2-for-4 in the loss.

Video Analysis

Ross Benes and the I-80 Club discuss the task ahead of Nebraska baseball for the rest of the Lincoln Regional.

What's Next

Nebraska is now on the brink of elimination at its own regional.

The Huskers take on the Sun Devils at 2 p.m. CDT on ESPN. Arizona State eliminated South Dakota State on Saturday, 17-0.

A general view of Hawks Field at Haymarket Park during the national anthem ahead of Nebraska and Ole Miss in the Lincoln Reigonal. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The winner of Nebraska and Arizona State will advance to face Ole Miss at 7 p.m. CDT tonight. Should the Rebels lose, an if necessary game will take place on Monday.

On The Other Side

The Lincoln Regional is matched with the Auburn Regional for super regionals.

No. 4 national seed Auburn avoided elimination on Saturday with a 17-13 win over NC State. Milwaukee, the 4-seed in the region, advanced to the regional final with a 13-6 victory against UCF.

Despite a 27-31 record, the Milwaukee Panthers are one win from a super regional and three wins away from the College World Series in Omaha. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Auburn takes on UCF in an elimination game at 2 p.m. CDT this afternoon. The winner gets Milwaukee tonight at 7 p.m. CDT. If the Panthers fall for the first time this weekend, an if necessary game will be played on Monday.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Baseball's 2026 Schedule

Feb. 13 Nebraska 12, UConn 2 [7 inn.] (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 14 Nebraska 7, Northeastern 4 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 15 Nebraska 9, Grand Canyon 1 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 16 Stanford 11, Nebraska 6 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 20 Louisville 4, Nebraska 2 (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 21 Kansas State 3, Nebraska 3 FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 22 Nebraska 10, Florida State 1 (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 27 Nebraska 9, Auburn 8 [10 inn.]

Feb. 28 Auburn 15, Nebraska 4 [7 inn.]

Mar. 1 Auburn 12, Nebraska 3

Mar. 3 Nebraska 8, Omaha 5

Mar. 4 Nebraska 5, South Dakota State 4

Mar. 6 Nebraska 5, Michigan State 4 [10 inn.]

Mar. 7 Nebraska 3, Michigan State 1

Mar. 8 Nebraska 12, Michigan State 2 [7 inn.]

Mar. 11 Nebraska 11, North Dakota State 1 [7 inn.]

Mar. 13 Nebraska 6, Maine 5

Mar. 14 Nebraska 6, Maine 3

Mar. 14 Nebraska 8, Maine 7

Mar. 17 Nebraska 8, Wichita State 1

Mar. 18 Nebraska 10, Wichita State 1

Mar. 20 Michigan 2, Nebraska 1

Mar. 21 Nebraska 10, Michigan 0 [7 inn.]

Mar. 22 Nebraska 9, Michigan 5

Mar. 24 Nebraska 14, Kansas State 9

Mar. 27 Nebraska 6, Indiana 5

Mar. 28 Nebraska 12, Indiana 7

Mar. 29 Nebraska 12, Indiana 4

Mar. 31 Nebraska 6, Creighton 5

Apr. 4 Nebraska 8, Penn State 7

Apr. 4 Nebraska 13, Penn State 1 [7 inn.]

Apr. 5 Nebraska 8, Penn State 6

Apr. 7 Kansas 5, Nebraska 3

Apr. 10 Oregon 7, Nebraska 6

Apr. 11 Nebraska 10, Oregon 8

Apr. 12 Oregon 5, Nebraska 4

Apr 14 Nebraska 5, Creighton 4

Apr. 17 Nebraska 8, USC 7 [10 inn.]

Apr. 18 Nebraska 12, USC 2 [7 inn.]

Apr. 19 Nebraska 16, USC 6 [8 inn.]

Apr. 21 Kansas 9, Nebraska 7

Apr. 24 Illinois 10, Nebraska 5

Apr. 25 Nebraska 12, Illinois 5

Apr. 26 Nebraska 3, Illinois 0

Apr. 28 Nebraska 7, Kansas State 6

May 1 Ohio State 2, Nebraska 1

May 2 Ohio State 7, Nebraska 3

May 3 Ohio State 10, Nebraska 1

May 8 Nebraska 10, Iowa 0 [8 inn.]

May 9 Nebraska 15, Iowa 11

May 10 Nebraska 8, Iowa 6

May 12 Nebraska 8, Creighton 4

May 14 Nebraska 12, Minnesota 7

May 15 Nebraska 7, Minnesota 6

May 16 Nebraska 14, Minnesota 11

May 22 Nebraska 6, Michigan 4 (Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals)

May 23 Oregon 8, Nebraska 0 (Big Ten Tournament Semifinals)

May 29 Nebraska 4, South Dakota State 1 (Lincoln Regional)

May 30/31 Ole Miss 6, Nebraska 3 (Lincoln Regional)

May 31 vs. Arizona State 2 p.m. ESPN (Lincoln Regional)

Home games are bolded. All times central.