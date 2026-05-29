Nebraska Opens Lincoln Regional with Win Over South Dakota State

LINCOLN — The first baseball regional to be played at Haymarket Park in 18 years went to the good guys.

Nebraska opened the Lincoln Regional with a 4-1 win over South Dakota State. The Huskers improved to 43-15, while the Jackrabbits fell to 24-32.

The Game

Nebraska put runners in scoring position in each of the first three innings, but couldn't push across a run. Carson Jasa, meanwhile, was holding South Dakota State in check with goose egg after goose egg.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Huskers broke through. Jett Buck doubled to left field before moving up 90 feet on a Joshua Overbeek single. Buck would score when the next batter, Trey Fikes, singled to right field. Overbeek then crossed home plate two batters later, when Max Moyer put the ball in play to force the second baseman to take the out at first base.

Carson Jasa got the start and the win over South Dakota State to begin the Lincoln Regional. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Now ahead 2-0, Jasa made sure SDSU couldn't quickly grab back momentum. He began the fifth inning with a walk before a trio of strikeouts. He also worked a clean sixth inning.

In the top of the seventh inning, Jasa hit the leadoff batter before allowing a single. A fielder's choice got the out at home but left runners on first and second, After starting the ensuing batter with a 2-0 count, Jasa was pulled for J'Shawn Unger.

Nebraska starting pitcher Carson Jasa was replaced by closer J'Shawn Unger in the seventh inning against South Dakota State. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

An SDSU single led to a play at the plate, where another Jackrabbit out was recorded. But another single gave the visitors their first run of the game. Unger responded with a walk and then a strikeout to get out of the jam.

The bottom of the seventh and top of the eighth innings saw six straight batters go down. The bottom of the eighth, however, is where the fireworks and insurance came in. Dylan Carey lifted a 2-2 pitch to left field, clearing the fence. After a double-play, Buck homered to right center.

ALL DYLAN CAREY. ALL DAY.



Solo HR by Carey extends the lead.



B8 | Nebraska 3, SDSU 1 pic.twitter.com/nx3rMmeRhf — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) May 29, 2026

The final at-bat for South Dakota State was extinguished quickly: groundout, strikeout, strikeout.

The Stats

Jasa got the win for the 6.1 innings of work, improving to 10-2 on the year. He allowed one earned run on five hits, walking two and strikeout out eight.

Unger earned his 13th save of the season, giving up no runs on two hits, with a walk and four strikeouts over 2.2 innings.

South Dakota State pitcher Sam Schlecht took the loss. He gave up two earned runs on six hits in 3.0 innings. He also issued one walk and notched three strikeouts.

Carey led all batters with a 3-for-3 day at the plate. Buck was the only other Husker with multiple hits in the regional-opening victory.

Nebraska outhit SDSU nine to seven. The Jackrabbits left eight runners on base, while the Huskers stranded six.

Video Analysis

Ross Benes and former Husker legend Joba Chamberlain recap the first game of the Lincoln Regional, as Nebraska moves to a Saturday night winners bracket game.



What's Next

Nebraska stays in the winners bracket. The Huskers will take on the winner of Ole Miss and Arizona State on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. CDT.

SDSU drops to the losers bracket. The Jackrabbits will face the loser of that Ole Miss and Arizona State contest on Saturday at 2 p.m. CDT in an elimination game.

On The Other Side

The Lincoln Regional is paired with the Auburn Regional for supers. Earlier on Friday, a massive upset took place when Milwaukee shocked Auburn 13-8.

Should the Tigers not make it out of their regional, that would leave open the potential for the super regional to be held elsewhere, including in Lincoln if the Huskers advance.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Baseball's 2026 Schedule

Feb. 13 Nebraska 12, UConn 2 [7 inn.] (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 14 Nebraska 7, Northeastern 4 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 15 Nebraska 9, Grand Canyon 1 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 16 Stanford 11, Nebraska 6 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 20 Louisville 4, Nebraska 2 (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 21 Kansas State 3, Nebraska 3 FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 22 Nebraska 10, Florida State 1 (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 27 Nebraska 9, Auburn 8 [10 inn.]

Feb. 28 Auburn 15, Nebraska 4 [7 inn.]

Mar. 1 Auburn 12, Nebraska 3

Mar. 3 Nebraska 8, Omaha 5

Mar. 4 Nebraska 5, South Dakota State 4

Mar. 6 Nebraska 5, Michigan State 4 [10 inn.]

Mar. 7 Nebraska 3, Michigan State 1

Mar. 8 Nebraska 12, Michigan State 2 [7 inn.]

Mar. 11 Nebraska 11, North Dakota State 1 [7 inn.]

Mar. 13 Nebraska 6, Maine 5

Mar. 14 Nebraska 6, Maine 3

Mar. 14 Nebraska 8, Maine 7

Mar. 17 Nebraska 8, Wichita State 1

Mar. 18 Nebraska 10, Wichita State 1

Mar. 20 Michigan 2, Nebraska 1

Mar. 21 Nebraska 10, Michigan 0 [7 inn.]

Mar. 22 Nebraska 9, Michigan 5

Mar. 24 Nebraska 14, Kansas State 9

Mar. 27 Nebraska 6, Indiana 5

Mar. 28 Nebraska 12, Indiana 7

Mar. 29 Nebraska 12, Indiana 4

Mar. 31 Nebraska 6, Creighton 5

Apr. 4 Nebraska 8, Penn State 7

Apr. 4 Nebraska 13, Penn State 1 [7 inn.]

Apr. 5 Nebraska 8, Penn State 6

Apr. 7 Kansas 5, Nebraska 3

Apr. 10 Oregon 7, Nebraska 6

Apr. 11 Nebraska 10, Oregon 8

Apr. 12 Oregon 5, Nebraska 4

Apr 14 Nebraska 5, Creighton 4

Apr. 17 Nebraska 8, USC 7 [10 inn.]

Apr. 18 Nebraska 12, USC 2 [7 inn.]

Apr. 19 Nebraska 16, USC 6 [8 inn.]

Apr. 21 Kansas 9, Nebraska 7

Apr. 24 Illinois 10, Nebraska 5

Apr. 25 Nebraska 12, Illinois 5

Apr. 26 Nebraska 3, Illinois 0

Apr. 28 Nebraska 7, Kansas State 6

May 1 Ohio State 2, Nebraska 1

May 2 Ohio State 7, Nebraska 3

May 3 Ohio State 10, Nebraska 1

May 8 Nebraska 10, Iowa 0 [8 inn.]

May 9 Nebraska 15, Iowa 11

May 10 Nebraska 8, Iowa 6

May 12 Nebraska 8, Creighton 4

May 14 Nebraska 12, Minnesota 7

May 15 Nebraska 7, Minnesota 6

May 16 Nebraska 14, Minnesota 11

May 22 Nebraska 6, Michigan 4 (Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals)

May 23 Oregon 8, Nebraska 0 (Big Ten Tournament Semifinals)

May 29 Nebraska 4, South Dakota State 1 (Lincoln Regional)

May 30 vs. Ole Miss or Arizona State 7 p.m. (Lincoln Regional)

Home games are bolded. All times central.