Gallery: Huskers Open Big Ten Tournament With a Walk-Off Over Michigan State

Nebraska's hopes of a repeat in the tournament championship are still alive.

Michigan State struck first with a run in the top of the first, but Nebraska responded with one of their own in the bottom of the inning. Defensive struggles from the Huskers gave the Spartans a 4-1 lead. The Huskers climbed back with two runs in the sixth after a two run single from Case Sanderson. Luke Broderick pitched 3.1 scoreless innings to give the Huskers a chance in the ninth. After a drop by the Spartans' right fielder allowed Joshua Overbeek to score Robby Bolin and tie the game at four. Dylan Carey led off the tenth with a single before Robby Bolin sent a two-out single into center field for the win. The Huskers will play top seeded Oregon Friday at 6pm.

Starting pitcher, Ty Horn, and starting catcher, Hogan Helligso, walk out from the bullpen.
The Huskers stand for the National Anthem prior to their first game of the Big Ten Tournament.
Ty Horn gave up three earned runs in his two innings of work.
Robby Bolin makes a catch against the wall in foul territory.
Riley Silva celebrates his leadoff double in the first.
Cayden Brumbaugh smiles after running out a single.
Riley Silva scores to tie the game at one on Gabe Swansen's sac fly.
Tucker Timmerman replaced Horn on the mound and had three scoreless innings.
Joshua Overbeek throws the ball from third base to first for an out.
Case Sanderson celebrates his two-run single in the sixth to make it a 4-3 ballgame.
Gabe Swansen (44) is greeted by teammates in the dugout after scoring.
Drew Christo pitched 1.2 scoreless innings.
Luke Broderick kept the Huskers in it with 3.2 scoreless innings late in the game.
Dylan Carey steps on second base and throws to first for a double play.
Joshua Overbeek celebrates reaching safely after a Michigan State fielding error to tie the game in the ninth inning.
Dylan Carey rounds third to score.
The Spartans' throw is late and Dylan Carey is called safe at home.
The Husker dugout runs out to meet Robby Bolin after his walk-off single.
Robby Bolin waits to celebrate with his teammates.
This is the Huskers' fourth walk-off in less than a month.
Riley Silva (1) walks through the handshake line with the gatorade bucket.
Amarillo Mullen
AMARILLO MULLEN

Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.

