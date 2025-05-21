Gallery: Huskers Open Big Ten Tournament With a Walk-Off Over Michigan State
Nebraska's hopes of a repeat in the tournament championship are still alive.
Michigan State struck first with a run in the top of the first, but Nebraska responded with one of their own in the bottom of the inning. Defensive struggles from the Huskers gave the Spartans a 4-1 lead. The Huskers climbed back with two runs in the sixth after a two run single from Case Sanderson. Luke Broderick pitched 3.1 scoreless innings to give the Huskers a chance in the ninth. After a drop by the Spartans' right fielder allowed Joshua Overbeek to score Robby Bolin and tie the game at four. Dylan Carey led off the tenth with a single before Robby Bolin sent a two-out single into center field for the win. The Huskers will play top seeded Oregon Friday at 6pm.
