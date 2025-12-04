How to Watch No. 1 Nebraska Volleyball in NCAA Regionals 1st & 2nd Rounds with Previews, Breakdowns, Streaming

This special 2025 season keeps rolling along for the No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team.

After another demolition of rival Penn State at home and a sweep of Ohio State, the top-ranked Huskers finished out a historic regular season with a 30-0 record, including a 20-0 mark in conference play with only one set loss. Finishing with its third-ever undefeated regular season (1994, 2000), it was no surprise to see NU come out as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second time in the last three campaigns.

The glory and honor of NU's remarkable season continued on Tuesday with a gift bag stuffed full of conference awards — highlighted by Bergen Reilly winning her third-straight Big Ten Setter of the Year award, and becoming only the third player in conference history to take home both Setter and Player of the Year accolades. She also joined Wisconsin's Sydney Hilley in being named the Setter of the Year three times, capping off a monumental season for the junior that unlocked Nebraska's offense to become the best in the nation.

Head coach Dani Busboom Kelly took home Coach of the Year honors in her first season in Lincoln, while Reilly, Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, and Rebekah Allick were all selections to the All-Big Ten First Team. Plus, outside hitter Taylor Landfair and libero Laney Choboy each made the second team, with Virginia Adriano rounding out the awards with a spot on the All-Freshman Team. Now, the Huskers set their sights on the NCAA Tournament — a stage that has left them in heartbreak in the past two seasons.

Here's all you need to know as Nebraska begins its postseason journey by hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Lincoln.

NCAA 1st Round

How to Follow Along

Matchup : No. 1 Nebraska (30-0, 20-0 B1G) vs. Long Island (20-8, 15-1 NEC)

: No. 1 Nebraska (30-0, 20-0 B1G) vs. Long Island (20-8, 15-1 NEC) When: Friday, December 5

Friday, December 5 Where: John Cook Arena at Bob Devaney Sports Center, Lincoln, Neb.

John Cook Arena at Bob Devaney Sports Center, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 7 p.m. CST

7 p.m. CST Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Long Island was selected to their second NCAA Tournament in the last three seasons after winning the Northeast Conference. | Long Island Athletics

Long Island Scout

Head Coach

Tony Trifonov | 1st season at LIU; 27th as Division I HC | 20-8 (.714) at LIU; 404-281 (.590) Career Division I Record | 12x NCAA Tournament Appearances | 2x NEC Regular Season & Tournament Titles, 19x MEAC Regular Season Titles, 10x MEAC Tournament Titles | 6x MEAC Coach OTY, 1x NEC Coach OTY, 1x WAC Coach OTY | Previous head coach at Chicago State, Seward County CC, and Florida A&M | Previous assistant at USF.

2025 Record & Awards

20-8 (15-1 NEC, 1st) | NEC Regular Season & Tournament Champions.

NEC Setter and Defensive Player of the Year

All-NEC: 4x First Team, 1x Second Team

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 1-0 (Dec. 1, 2023, NCAA First Round last matchup, 3-0 NU)

NCAA Tournament History

2nd Division I NCAA Tournament Appearance.

Swept by Nebraska in first NCAA Tournament match in 2023.

LIU middle blocker Yasmeen Muhammad hit a NEC-leading .453 clip in 2025. | Long Island Athletics

Key Returners

Yasmeen Muhammad | MB | Jr. | Returning middle blocker that's grown to be second on the team in points (288.5) with 2.23 kills per set and a team-leading 104 blocks and .453 hitting percentage.

Bella Correia | OH | Soph. | Reigning NEC Rookie of the Year who has improved in her second collegiate season with 203 kills in 73 sets.

Sara Garcia | MB | Soph. | Appeared in 15 matches last season, but became a starter in 2025 and has recorded 216 points while hitting .324 with 66 blocks.

Mia Rojas-Avila | OH | Soph. | Another attacking option for the Sharks, as the Texas native has recorded 146.5 points in 70 sets as a part-time starter.

Miabella Musignac | L | Soph. | Named the 2025 NEC Defensive Player of the Year after leading the conference in digs per set (4.01) while ending up one dig short of the leading mark in the NEC with 377.

Key Departures

Camelia Melendez | OH | Graduated | First-Team All-NEC in her final college season after leading LIU with 407 points, 335 kills, and 55 aces.

Bria Plante | MB | Graduated | Recorded a team-high .292 hitting percentage while also being the only Shark to reach triple-digit blocks with 119.

Selina Koç | S | Transfer | Now at UNC Asheville after leading the Sharks with 7.04 assists per set in 2024.

Cristal Paulino Rubel | MB | Graduated | One of the top players for LIU in 2024, ranking second with 88 blocks and adding 1.19 kills per set.

Alasha Colon | L | Graduated | The Puerto Rico native averaged 4.84 digs per set as the starting libero for LIU in 2024 when she was named the NEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Camelia Melendez (19) graduated from the program after leading the Sharks with over 400 points in 2024. | Long Island Athletics

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Sara van Gisteren | OH | Jr. | Transfer from Indian Hills CC and Dutch native who led the team with 468 points, 388 kills, and 52 aces en route to being named to First-Team All-NEC.

Karly Klaer | S/OPP | Sr. | Followed Trifonov from Chicago State and was named the 2025 NEC Setter of the Year after being second in the conference in assists per set (9.93) and seventh in digs per set (2.56).

Brooke Boyles | OH | Fr. | First-year player who's appeared in 101 sets in her debut season with 1.43 points per set.

Outlook

After their first Division I NCAA Tournament appearance in 2023 — when they lost to Nebraska in the first round — Long Island is back in the postseason to face the Huskers once again, but this time with a different regime. Head coach Amable Martinez was with the Sharks for only two seasons (2023-2024), which paved the way for LIU to grab 35-year coaching veteran and Bulgarian Tony Trifonov from Chicago State, who was the NEC representative in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Trifonov has made an immediate impact in an area not known for volleyball and in a conference that's one of the smallest in Division I. Despite losing the majority of LIU's starting lineup from 2024 — which included Defensive Player of the Year Alasha Colon and First-Team All-NEC pick Camelia Melendez — the Sharks took home the NEC regular season and tournament titles for the second time in three seasons.

A native of the Netherlands and a transfer from Indian Hills CC, junior outside hitter Sara van Gisteren has spearheaded the resurgence, leading the Sharks with 468 points, 388 kills, and 52 aces, which are all top three in the conference. A part-time player in 2024, returner Yasmeen Muhammad has turned into the most lethal middle blocker in the NEC, leading the conference with a .453 hitting percentage on 417 swings and 225 kills.

Junior outside hitter and Dutch native Sara van Gisteren was First-Team All-NEC after posting 468 points for LIU this season. | Long Island Athletics

2025 NEC Setter of the Year Karly Klaer followed Trifonov from Chicago State and ranks second in the NEC with 9.93 assists per set while adding 2.49 digs per set. Plus, libero Miabella Musignac transformed into the 2025 NEC Defensive Player of the Year in her sophomore season with 4.01 digs per set (1st in NEC) and collecting 30 aces.

In what has been another magical season in Long Island for the Sharks, they really don't stand a chance against a historic Nebraska squad. Give me the Huskers in a sweep, but it'll be interesting to see if Trifonov can keep up the run of success for LIU, which only joined Division I in 2019.

NCAA 2nd Round

How to Follow Along

Matchup: Nebraska (30-0, 20-0 B1G) vs. San Diego/Kansas St. Winner

Nebraska (30-0, 20-0 B1G) vs. San Diego/Kansas St. Winner When: Saturday, December 6

Saturday, December 6 Where: John Cook Arena at Bob Devaney Sports Center

John Cook Arena at Bob Devaney Sports Center Time: 7 p.m. CST

7 p.m. CST Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

San Diego head coach Jennifer Petrie has her team back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2022. | San Diego Athletics

San Diego Scout

2025 Record & Awards

25-4 (18-0 WCC, 1st)

WCC Regular Season Champion

WCC Coach, Player, Setter and Libero of the Year.

All-WCC: 4x First Team, 1x Second Team, 1x All-Freshman, 2x Honorable Mention

Head Coach

Jennifer Petrie | 27th season at San Diego & as HC.

538-188 (.741) at San Diego & Career Record.

23x NCAA Tournament Appearances | 1x NCAA Semifinal (2022), 5x Regional Semifinals.

12x WCC Titles (No Tournament).

1x AVCA National Coach OTY, 3x AVCA Pacific South Coach OTY, 7x WCC Coach OTY.

Previous assistant at San Diego, North Carolina, and Indiana State.

NCAA Tournament History

Appearances: 27th, First Time since 2022.

27th, First Time since 2022. All-Time Tournament Record: 25-26.

25-26. Best Finish: NCAA National Semifinal in 2022.

USD outside hitter Nemo Beach (center) was named WCC Player of the Year. | San Diego Athletics (Ryan Young)

Projected Lineup

Nemo Beach | OH | Jr. | WCC Player of the Year after leading the conference with 467 kills.

Isabel Clark | OH | Soph. | All-WCC First Team and second on the team in points with 413.0.

Kali Engeman | MB | Gr. | All-WCC First Team after hitting .390 this season with 126.0 blocks.

Baylea Sparks | MB | R-Jr. | All-WCC honorable mention and led USD with a .448 hitting percentage on 223 swings.

Kylie Munday | S | Soph. | WCC Setter of the Year and All-WCC First Team; posted 9.98 assists per set with a team-high 47 aces.

Olivia Bennett | L | Sr. | WCC Libero of the Year and All-WCC Second Team with 440 digs (3.76 D/S) this season.

Ava Durgan | MB | Fr. | WCC All-Freshman and was one of six players to record triple-digit points in 2025.

Former national championship-winning assistant Jason Mansfield makes his first NCAA Tournament appearance as a head coach with KSU this weekend. | Kansas State Athletics

Kansas State Scout

2025 Records & Awards

17-9 (10-8 Big 12, T-6th).

All-Big 12: 1x First Team, 2x Second Team.

Head Coach

Jason Mansfield | 3rd season at Kansas State & as HC.

43-37 (.538) at Kansas State & Career Record.

1x NCAA Tournament Appearance.

Previous assistant at Washington, Illinois and Stanford.

NCAA Tournament History

Appearances: 19th, First Time since 2021.

19th, First Time since 2021. All-Time Tournament Record: 17-18.

17-18. Best Finish: NCAA Regional Semifinal.

KSU outside hitter and Lincoln native Shaylee Myers as an All-Big 12 First Team pick in her senior season. | Kansas State Athletics

Projected Lineup

Shaylee Myers | OH/OPP | Sr. | Lincoln native who was named to All-Big 12 First Team with a team-high 512.5 points.

Aniya Clinton | OH/OPP | R-Jr. | All-Big 12 Second Team selection after compiling 370.5 points in 24 matches.

Jordyn Williams | MB | R-Sr. | Leading middle that led the Wildcats with 91 blocks and 0.98 per set.

Reagan Fox | OH/OPP | R-Soph. | Kansas City native who ranks fourth on KSU with 153 points in her second playing season.

Ava LeGrand | S | Sr. | Papillion-La Vista South graduate who made the All-Big 12 Second Team after dishing out 10.15 assists per set with a team-leading 29 aces.

Brenna Schmidt | MB | Sr. | Another Nebraska native that graduated from Elmwood-Murdock, the senior was third on the team in blocks with 69.0 in 67 sets.

Symone Sims | L | Jr. | Has racked up 400 digs and 4.08 per set, which ranked third in the Big 12 during the regular season.

