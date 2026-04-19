Gallery: Huskers Run Rule No. 12 USC to Take Series

Carson Jasa pitched a strong game, earning his second complete-game of the season. Nebraska’s offense started fast and kept rolling, leading to a 12-2 run-rule win over No. 12 USC in seven innings on Saturday at Hawks Field. This marked head coach Will Bolt’s 200th career win at Nebraska.

A season-high crowd of 7,602 fans filled the ballpark, making for one of the most exciting games of the year. This attendance is the 25th largest in Hawks Field history and the second biggest since Nebraska joined the Big Ten, just behind the 7,650 fans at a 2021 doubleheader against Michigan. The fans saw Nebraska play a complete game, improving to 30-9 overall and 14-3 in the conference. USC fell to 30-10 and 13-7 in Big Ten play.

Nebraska’s offense scored 12 runs on 12 hits and made only one error. USC scored just two runs on five hits and had two defensive mistakes. Drew Grego led the way, going 3-for-4 and missing the cycle by only a triple. He hit a home run, a double, and drove in four runs. Dylan Carey also went 3-for-4 with a home run and scored three times. Case Sanderson went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and Jett Buck added a double and scored three runs. Mac Moyer, Joshua Overbeek, and Trey Fikes each had a hit.

Jasa took control on the mound right from the start. He pitched all seven innings, giving up just two runs, only one earned, on five hits. He struck out seven and walked only two, moving his record to 7-1 this season.

The Huskers started strong, taking an early lead in the first inning. Nebraska sent eight batters to the plate and scored four runs right away. Sanderson brought in the first run with a groundout that scored Moyer. Buck hit a double to bring home Carey, Grego added an RBI double to score Buck, and Overbeek finished the inning with a single that made it 4-0.

Nebraska added to its lead in the third inning with three solo home runs.. Sanderson and Carey hit back-to-back homers, and Grego followed by sending the first pitch he saw over the left field wall. That made it 7-0 and put the game out of reach.

The Huskers continued to add on in the fifth inning, capitalizing on aggressive baserunning. Carey and Buck each stole. The Huskers kept building their lead in the fifth inning by taking advantage of aggressive baserunning. Carey and Buck both stole bases to get into scoring position, and Grego singled to left field to drive them both in, making it 9-0.

USC rallied briefly in the top of the seventh, scoring two runs on three hits and a Nebraska error. A solo home run gave the Trojans their first run, and a mix of hits and a defensive mistake brought in another, making it 10-2. Stokes drew walks to put runners on base, and Trey Fikes delivered an RBI single to left field. A USC fielding error on the play allowed both Buck and Stokes to score, ending the game at 12-2 and clinching the series for the Huskers.

Carson Jasa gave up just one earned run in his seven-inning complete game. | Amarillo Mullen

Case Sanderson (14) gives Jett Buck (1) a fist bump after scoring. | Amarillo Mullen

Dylan Carey points to the dugout after a single to score Sanderson. | Amarillo Mullen

Jett Buck (1) makes contact for an RBI double. | Amarillo Mullen

Dylan Carey (15) high fives Joshua Overbeek (4) after scoring on Buck's double. | Amarillo Mullen

Jett Buck touches home plate to score on a double from Drew Grego. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego celebrates his RBI double. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego (10) pumps his fist after crossing home plate to score. | Amarillo Mullen

Case Sanderson rounds the bases after a solo homerun to lead of the bottom of the third. | Amarillo Mullen

Dylan Carey (15) celebrates his solo homerun with the Husker dugout. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego comes home after his solo homer. | Amarillo Mullen

Carson Jasa celebrates a quick inning on the mound. | Amarillo Mullen

Dylan Carey and Jett Buck (1) smile after scoring. | Amarillo Mullen

Case Sanderson celebrates a double. | Amarillo Mullen

Rhett Stokes steps on home plate to score the tenth run for the Huskers to end the game in seven. | Amarillo Mullen

Trey Fikes smiles after his single with a USC error to score the final two runs of the game. | Amarillo Mullen

The Huskers run out to center field with Trey Fikes (21) to celebrate their run-rule walk-off. | Amarillo Mullen

The Huskers have won the series and will go for the weekend sweep on Sunday. | Amarillo Mullen