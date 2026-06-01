Gallery: Huskers' Season Comes to an End Against ASU in Lincoln Regional

Nebraska’s postseason ended on Sunday afternoon when Arizona State held off a late Husker rally, winning 11-8 in an elimination game at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.

With this loss, Nebraska wrapped up a memorable 2026 season, finishing 43-17 and making its 20th NCAA Regional appearance. The Huskers’ 43 wins were their most since 2005.

Even though they trailed by 10 runs, Nebraska kept fighting in front of their home fans. They scored seven runs in the last three innings and brought the possible go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth, but Arizona State got the final out.

The Huskers ended the game with eight runs on 11 hits and made two errors. Arizona State moved to 39-20, scoring 11 runs on 13 hits and capitalizing on Nebraska’s mistakes.

Jeter Worthley led the Husker offense, going 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI, and two runs. Joshua Overbeek had two hits, including a solo home run. Dylan Carey also had two hits and drove in a run. Mac Moyer hit a two-run double and finished with two RBIs. Case Sanderson, Trey Fikes, and Rhett Stokes each added a hit.

Arizona State scored first in the opening inning with a one-out solo home run, taking a quick 1-0 lead.

Nebraska responded right away in the top of the second. Overbeek started the inning with a solo home run to left-center, tying the game at 1-1 and giving the Huskers a boost.

But Arizona State quickly took back control in the third inning, taking advantage of Nebraska's mistakes. A throwing error on a possible double play let a run score and started a four-run inning. A sacrifice fly made it 3-1, and a two-run homer to left put the Sun Devils up 5-1.

Arizona State kept adding to their lead in the middle innings. A solo home run in the fifth made it 6-1, and five more runs in the sixth broke the game open. The Sun Devils led 11-1, putting Nebraska in a tough spot.

The Huskers started to rally in the seventh inning. Stokes got on base with an infield single, and a throwing error let a run score. Moyer then hit a two-run double down the left-field line, cutting the deficit to 11-4.

Worthley kept the inning alive with an RBI double to left, and Sanderson added a sacrifice fly to center. Nebraska scored five runs in the inning, narrowing Arizona State’s lead to 11-6.

Nebraska’s bullpen helped steady the game. Starter Gavin Blachowicz gave up five runs, only one earned, on six hits in three innings. Cooper Katskee pitched 2.1 innings in relief and allowed three runs. Kevin Mannell was strong in the last 2.2 innings, keeping the Sun Devils scoreless and striking out two, giving the Huskers a chance to come back.

Nebraska made another push in the ninth. Moyer walked and Worthley singled to center, then Carey hit an RBI single to left to make it 11-7. Sanderson was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out, and Jett Buck hit a sacrifice fly to right, bringing Worthley home and cutting the deficit to three.

With runners on the corners and two outs, the Huskers brought the go-ahead run to the plate for one last chance at a comeback. Arizona State got a lineout to right field to end the threat and win the game.

The final out ended Nebraska’s season, but it doesn’t take away from one of the program’s best years in over twenty years. The Huskers won 43 games, hosted NCAA Regional play in Lincoln, and proved themselves as one of the nation’s top teams, setting a strong foundation for the future, even with the tough finish.

Jett Buck signs autographs for fans before the start of Nebraska's regional game against Arizona State. | Amarillo Mullen

Gavin Blachowicz pitched three complete innings and ends the season with a 4-4 record. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego catches a flyball in right field. | Amarillo Mullen

The Huskers celebrate Joshua Overbeek's (4) solo homerun to tie the game at one run apiece. | Amarillo Mullen

Joshua Overbeek (4) celebrates his homerun. | Amarillo Mullen

Cooper Katskee took over the mound in the fourth. He gave up three earned runs in 2.1 innings. | Amarillo Mullen

Joshua Overbeek points to the dugout after a one-out single in the fifth. | Amarillo Mullen

Kevin Mannell pitched the final 2.2 innings for the Huskers. | Amarillo Mullen

Trey Fikes slides into second base for a leadoff double in the seventh. | Amarillo Mullen

Trey Fikes runs home to score on an Arizona State throwing error. | Amarillo Mullen

Rhett Stokes scores on Mac Moyer's 2-RBI double. | Amarillo Mullen

Jeter Worthley (0) celebrates a double to score Moyer. | Amarillo Mullen

Jeter Worthley scores on a sac fly from Case Sanderson to cap off the Huskers' five-run seventh. | Amarillo Mullen

Dylan Carey throws to first base for an out. | Amarillo Mullen

Kevin Mannell pumps his fist after a scoreless eighth for Arizona State. | Amarillo Mullen

Case Sanderson (14) high fives Mac Moyer (17) as he scores in the ninth inning. | Amarillo Mullen

Jeter Worthley touches home plate to score Nebraska's final run of the 2026 season. | Amarillo Mullen

Case Sanderson hugs Jeter Worthley after Nebraska's season-ending loss. | Amarillo Mullen

Will Jesske (left) consoles a teary Mac Moyer (17) after the game. | Amarillo Mullen