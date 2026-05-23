Gallery: Husker Baseball Advances to Big Ten Tournament Semifinals After Win Over Michigan

No. 20 Nebraska kicked off its postseason at the Big Ten Tournament with a dramatic 6-4 win over Michigan in a quarterfinal that lasted into early Saturday morning at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. The game saw plenty of momentum shifts and big plays from both teams, but the Huskers answered every Michigan challenge with key hits and solid relief pitching to secure a spot in the tournament semifinals.

With the win, Nebraska moved to 42-14 this season, while Michigan dropped to 34-24. The Huskers scored six runs on 12 hits and played error-free defense. Michigan managed four runs on six hits and made three errors, two of which led to important Nebraska runs late in the game.

Case Sanderson led Nebraska’s offense with one of his best games of the season, going 3-for-4 and missing the cycle by just a home run. He hit a double, a triple, and drove in three runs, coming through in big moments all night. Jeter Worthley also had a strong game, going 3-for-4 and scoring twice.

Rhett Stokes also had a good night, going 2-for-4 with two RBI. Dylan Carey and Drew Grego each had a hit and scored a run, while Trey Fikes and Joshua Overbeek added hits as well, helping Nebraska keep the pressure on Michigan throughout the game.

Carson Jasa started on the mound for Nebraska and pitched well under postseason pressure. He threw six innings, gave up four runs on four hits, struck out eight, and did not walk anyone. Jasa showed a strong command, staying ahead in counts. His eight strikeouts brought his season total to 109, putting him seventh on Nebraska’s single-season strikeout list.

Nebraska started the scoring early in the bottom of the first. Worthley and Carey hit back-to-back singles to get Case Sanderson to the plate. With runners on first and second, Sanderson hit a two-run triple down the right-field line. Both runners scored, giving Nebraska a quick 2-0 lead.

Michigan responded in the top of the fourth with a two-out rally. They scored their first run on an RBI groundout, bringing a runner home from third. Soon after, an RBI double to right-center tied the game at two and gave Michigan some momentum.

Nebraska answered right away in the bottom of the inning to take back the lead. Sanderson started with a double, and Grego followed with a single. Stokes then hit into left field and moved to second on a Michigan error. Both Sanderson and Grego scored, putting Nebraska ahead 4-2.

Michigan tied the game again in the seventh inning. With one out, they hit a two-run home run to right field, making it 4-4 and adding more tension to a game full of momentum swings.

Nebraska responded once more.

In the bottom of the seventh, Stokes and Worthley singled to put runners on first and third. Sanderson delivered again with an RBI single to right field. A Michigan error let both runners score, giving Nebraska a 6-4 lead that they would keep for the rest of the game.

After Jasa left the game, Nebraska’s bullpen finished the job. Ty Horn pitched two scoreless innings in relief, keeping Michigan off the board and earning the win to move to 3-2 this season. J’Shawn Unger pitched the ninth, retiring Michigan in order for his 12th save of the year, tying him for eighth on Nebraska’s single-season saves list.

Nebraska’s timely hitting and strong pitching helped them earn a hard-fought 6-4 win, starting their Big Ten Tournament run with a quarterfinal victory over Michigan.

The Huskers gather in the outfield for a prayer prior to their quarterfinal game against Michigan. | Amarillo Mullen

Starting catcher Trey Fikes (left) and starting pitcher Carson Jasa (39) walk out from the bullpen. | Amarillo Mullen

Case Sanderson gloves a groundout in the top of the first. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego catches a flyout in right field. | Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska's Drew Grego slides into second base after a wild pitch. | Amarillo Mullen

Rhett Stokes slides into second after advancing on an error. | Amarillo Mullen

Carson Jasa sends a pitch in the top of the fifth. | Amarillo Mullen

Carson Jasa struck out eight Michigan batters in his six innings of work. | Amarillo Mullen

Case Sanderson celebrates an RBI double to give Nebraska the lead. | Amarillo Mullen

Ty Horn celebrates a scoreless inning on the mound. | Amarillo Mullen

Mac Moyer lays out in center field for the second out of the ninth inning. | Amarillo Mullen

Trey Fikes (21) and J'Shawn Unger shake hands after the Huskers' win. | Amarillo Mullen

The Huskers carry Will Jesske to place the 'Nebraska' sticker on the bracket wall. | Amarillo Mullen

The Huskers advance to the semifinals for the third consecutive year. | Amarillo Mullen